Medtronic and Government of Kerala's Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP) sign MoU to advance skill development in Kerala

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of (https://www.medtronic.com/in-en/index.html)Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) - the world's largest medical technology, services, and solutions company - today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government of Kerala's promoted Section 8 Company, Additional Skill Acquisition Programme Kerala (ASAP), to equip final year students with advanced skill sets and improve overall employability within the healthcare industry.
Under this program, ASAP will continue to provide and implement skill development programmes for youth through its Advanced Skill Development Centres.
Simultaneously, through the Acquire Early Program, Medtronic will leverage this talent pool for its internship projects, that will see students benefit from mentorship support, constructive job experience and enhancement of their overall soft and employable skills. In addition, final year students from Tier 3 and Tier 4 institutes will undergo the Bridge Program developed by ASAP and upon successful completion, will be assessed for internship opportunities by Medtronic.
"As the largest medical technology company in the world, Medtronic has enabled skill proficiency building across biomedical engineering and multiple therapy areas, significantly contributing to the healthcare ecosystem in India. Our partnership with ASAP is one more step in that direction," said Madan Krishnan, vice president and managing director, Medtronic India.
"Through this program, we hope to extend opportunities to students to join the innovative world of medical technology and contribute to improving access to latest therapies. We firmly believe that our internship program provides an opportunity to gain valuable work experience and understand a rapidly growing and evolving med-tech industry. We remain confident that through our collaboration, we will leverage our common strengths, and continue to work with students and develop the skilling eco-system in the country, aligning with Government's Skill India vision."
"The very philosophy of ASAP as a skill development agency is to accentuate the employability of the youth. We look forward to leveraging this philosophy through a mutually benefitting collaboration with Medtronic and offer some unique opportunities for the youth of Kerala," said Dr. Usha Titus, chairperson and managing director, ASAP Kerala.
Focused on providing students an immersion into the med-tech job market, Medtronic and ASAP will also partner on deploying a series of insight led webinars and guest lectures designed for third year and final year engineering students. Key Medtronic leaders will interact with young minds through these interactive sessions with the goal of providing aspiring students a peak into a career in the med-tech sector.
