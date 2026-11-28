PNN New Delhi [India], November 27: India's business landscape is evolving rapidly, driven by innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, and changing customer needs. Across industries, companies and organisations are introducing new ideas, services, and solutions that contribute to the country's growth. From digital transformation and artificial intelligence to education, travel, engineering, and media, these businesses are creating new opportunities and shaping the future of India. 1) crowcrowcrow.com CrowCrowCrow.com is an Indian online store for authentic imported products, in cross-border trade since 2019. Products come mainly from authorized US retailers and authorized brand partners in their sealed original packaging, never grey-market. Select categories are sourced directly from verified manufacturers in China.

Prices are shown in rupees and include customs duty, IGST and import handling, so there are no customs charges at delivery. Customers can pay by UPI, card, EMI or Cash on Delivery. Delivery is across India, typically in 11-17 days, with live shipment tracking through ExpressBox and order updates on WhatsApp and email. Each order comes with a GST invoice and the 14-Day Smile Guarantee for defective, damaged or wrong items. The catalogue covers beauty, health and household, baby, home and kitchen, toys, electronics, fashion and more. Please visit for more information: https://crowcrowcrow.com 2) Webzenith Solutions Webzenith Solutions is a Chennai-based AI-native digital engineering company helping businesses overcome a costly challenge: disconnected systems, repetitive manual work, and operational bottlenecks that slow growth.

Rather than introducing AI for its own sake, Webzenith builds intelligent systems that deliver practical business value. Its expertise spans AI agents, intelligent automation, custom enterprise software, SaaS platforms, and web and mobile applications, helping organizations streamline workflows and operate more efficiently. With over 60+ digital products delivered, Webzenith brings hands-on engineering experience to businesses navigating digital transformation. Its approach begins by understanding existing operations, identifying inefficiencies, and developing tailored solutions that integrate seamlessly with business processes. From automating repetitive tasks to improving operational visibility and customer experiences, Webzenith focuses on technology that produces meaningful outcomes. Its mission is straightforward: help businesses save time, eliminate complexity, and scale confidently through intelligent engineering.

Please visit for more information: https://www.webzenith.tech/ 3) HAEUSLER Technology Warpp Engineers Pvt. Ltd. has announced a technology partnership with HAEUSLER, an internationally established name in advanced bending and forming machinery. Through this association, Warpp will serve as HAEUSLER's Technology Partner in India, bringing specialised forming technologies closer to Indian manufacturers. Established in 1994, Warpp has more than three decades of experience in welding, cutting, automation, laser solutions, and application-driven engineering. The partnership expands its existing portfolio and supports its continued development as a comprehensive engineering solutions provider. The collaboration comes as Indian manufacturers increasingly focus on precision, productivity, automation, and advanced manufacturing capabilities. It combines HAEUSLER's specialised technological expertise with Warpp's understanding of domestic industrial requirements.

The partnership is relevant to sectors including heavy engineering, infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, shipbuilding, pressure vessels, and industrial equipment manufacturing. Warpp invites manufacturers and engineering professionals to connect with its team to explore HAEUSLER's bending and forming technologies for their specific applications. Please visit for more information: www.warpp.co.in 4) Prinik Academy Founded by Mr. Priyank Bhardwaj, Prinik Academy, based in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, is a skill development institute dedicated to preparing students, working professionals, entrepreneurs, and business owners for the evolving digital world. Offering industry-focused programmes in Digital Marketing, Advanced Excel with Power BI, Graphic Designing, Video Editing, AI Automation, English Speaking, and Mobile Mastery, the academy emphasises practical, hands-on learning over theoretical knowledge.

With agency -style training and access to 70+ AI modules, 40+ premium tools, and 20+ certifications, learners gain exposure to real-world skills through expert mentorship and agency-style training. Having supported over 6,000 learners and partnered with 15+ colleges for seminars and training programmes, Prinik Academy continues to bridge the gap between learning and industry requirements. Its offerings include recorded lectures, doubt-clearing sessions, job assistance, letters of recommendation, lifetime membership, and a dedicated mobile application, empowering learners to build skills, confidence, and career opportunities. Please visit for more information: www.prinikacademy.com 5) Bhubaneswar Travel Mart Bhubaneswar Travel Mart, led by Prakash Samal, is a travel agency based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, dedicated to making travel easy, comfortable, and memorable. The company offers domestic and international tour packages, customized holiday planning, hotel bookings, flight ticket reservations, and travel assistance.

With a focus on personalized service and customer satisfaction, Bhubaneswar Travel Mart creates travel plans based on individual preferences, schedules, and budgets. Its services cater to families, couples, corporate travellers, groups of friends, and individuals seeking convenient travel solutions. The company aims to simplify trip planning by helping customers select destinations, organize itineraries, and arrange essential travel services. It is also focusing on developing attractive holiday packages, exploring new destinations, and strengthening its digital presence to improve customer convenience. Through reliable assistance and customized travel experiences, Bhubaneswar Travel Mart continues to work towards building lasting customer relationships. Please visit for more information: www.bhubaneswartravelmart.in

6) Seereon Consulting & IT Services Seereon Consulting & IT Services Private Limited, based in Bharatpur, Bhubaneswar, is a software development company led by Santosh Kumar Nayak and Sarasweta Patra. The company provides custom software development and SAP consulting services to businesses across multiple countries. Seereon focuses on understanding business processes before developing technology solutions. Its product portfolio includes SeerHR, a human resource management system; EdureoneCampus, an AI-powered school ERP; and SeerOS, a management tool designed to help leaders identify productivity, delivery, and revenue bottlenecks. The company has also developed customized solutions for clients, including a CRM for Digitalratha that reportedly improved its sales closing rate by 27%. Seereon is expanding EdureoneCampus and SeerHR while developing MineReon, a mining ERP, and an inventory management solution for Indian manufacturers.

Through process-oriented software development and enterprise consulting, Seereon aims to help organizations improve operational efficiency and business visibility. Please visit for more information: www.seereon.co.in 7) Raseshwari Devi Ji Raseshwari Devi Ji, a spiritual leader and preacher of Jagadguru Shri Kripalu Ji Maharaj, is dedicated to sharing the timeless wisdom of the Upanishads and Sanatana Dharma. Through spiritual discourses, Sadhana Camps, retreats, and educational initiatives, she aims to make traditional spiritual knowledge accessible to modern seekers. Her teachings focus on devotion, Vedanta, self-realization, and the pursuit of true knowledge. By connecting ancient scriptural wisdom with the questions and challenges of contemporary life, Raseshwari Devi Ji encourages individuals to develop a deeper understanding of spirituality and their inner selves.

Her initiatives serve spiritual seekers, devotees, students of Indian philosophy, and those interested in exploring the Upanishads. She also supports spiritual learning through youth and children's programmes and digital educational resources. Through Braj Gopika Seva Mission, her ongoing efforts focus on expanding access to authentic Upanishadic knowledge and creating meaningful opportunities for spiritual learning and self-discovery. Please visit for more information: https://www.raseshwarideviji.org 8) Eprashala Eprashala, an education technology organisation founded by Dr. Pramod Shinde, is working to make education more accessible through digital classrooms, artificial intelligence, and multilingual learning resources. With over 16 years of experience in rural and government-school education, the organisation is developing solutions that address learning challenges related to language, affordability, and internet connectivity.

Its technology ecosystem includes Dhwani AI Teacher, a conversational learning platform designed to help students understand educational content in their preferred languages. Eprashala also works on AI Book-to-RAG technology, which transforms digital books into interactive knowledge resources, and a growing multilingual knowledge library featuring over 40 million resources including ancient Indian texts, all ved, puran, upanishad, samhita and texts from various Maharishis. Building on its experience in digital classrooms and educational hardware, Eprashala aims to connect traditional learning methods with emerging technologies. Through its focus on inclusive and technology-enabled education, the organisation seeks to support students, teachers, and institutions in creating more accessible learning opportunities across India.

Please visit for more information: https://www.eprashala.com/ 9) MNB Research MNB Research, an Indian artificial intelligence company founded by 22-year-old entrepreneur Mridul Nanda, is expanding its presence in the AI sector with a portfolio of 13 live AI products. Valued at $1.5-5 billion, the company has served more than 2,000 businesses and reported 37 enterprise engagements. Its solutions cover audit, compliance, taxation, legal services and business operations. Key products include AuditFlow, an AI-powered audit and compliance platform, and MNB Cortex, an AI-powered business operating platform designed to integrate business workflows, intelligence and operational decision-making. AbroBot, the company's consumer-focused AI study abroad counsellor, has also gained significant traction, onboarding over 455,000 students across 246 destinations. Valued at approximately ₹500 crore, the platform helps students explore universities, estimate admission chances, identify scholarships and prepare for visas.

Through its technology portfolio and verification-focused approach, MNB Research continues to develop practical AI solutions for businesses and individuals. Please visit for more information: https://www.mnbresearch.com/ 10) Spatz Media Every business has a story worth sharing, but reaching the right audience requires thoughtful communication and effective digital strategies. Spatz Media, a part of LJ Webtech, focuses on helping businesses communicate their ideas, services, and achievements through public relations and digital media solutions. The agency provides services across press release distribution, public relations writing, content development, website development, guest posting, and link building. Its offerings are designed to address different business communication and online marketing requirements.

Spatz Media follows a structured press release process that includes collecting client information, preparing content, obtaining approval, selecting suitable media outlets, and coordinating publication. This approach gives businesses a defined process for presenting their announcements and brand stories. By combining content development with media outreach and website solutions, Spatz Media aims to support businesses in building their digital identity and communicating with wider audiences. Please visit for more information: https://spatzmedia.com/ These 10 companies and organisations represent diverse industries, ideas, and approaches to growth. Through their commitment to innovation, customer service, technology, and development, they are contributing to India's evolving business ecosystem. As the country continues to progress, their efforts highlight the importance of vision, adaptability, and entrepreneurship in shaping a stronger and more dynamic future.

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