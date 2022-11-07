Meet MedLink: India's first Online Healthcare Recruitment Portal

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 7 (ANI/PNN): MedLink, a newly launched seed funded web enterprise, is a one-of-a-kind recruitment platform exclusively targeted towards medical and healthcare professionals.

Quite ahead of its time, it helps recruiters in the healthcare space connect directly with the right medical professionals in a matter of few clicks.

In recent years, a substantial amount of technological development has been observed in the field of Human Resources. Obsolete, traditional recruitment efforts such as job postings in newspapers and pamphlets are now being replaced by social media announcements, online job postings and targeted email outreach.

By virtue of AI and SaaS, HR Specialists are now exerting all their efforts in reaching out to applicants that fulfil the presented job criteria, further helping their client build a strong, qualitative team. However, contrary to one's belief, the medical, healthcare sector was deprived of an exclusive recruitment portal.

Given the onslaught brought by Covid-19, there was a dire need of an efficient, user-friendly job portal catering specifically to the healthcare sector; one that helps connect specialists in different domains and seeks relevant opportunities for aspiring medical professionals as well. This realisation led to the birth of MedLink - an exclusive job search portal for healthcare professionals, enabling hassle-free and efficient recruitment processes for both medical recruiters as well as job seekers.

As soon as the recruiter puts up a job alert, notifications about a relevant vacancy in the health department are sent out to the registered users. Being India's 1st and only recruitment portal serving exclusively healthcare professionals and healthcare recruiters, the company is pioneering the growth of medical recruitment in the country.

Commenting on the launch of the platform, Manoj Kumar Vaddepally, Co-Founder, MedLink, said, "We are extremely excited to celebrate the launch of MedLink. It is the result of a long and dedicated research process that helped us realise and comprehend the gap in the market and furthermore, guided us on what should be the key-focus of this project. Building in-bound connections through a website, application is something that medical professionals in India have not witnessed before. It truly has the potential to transform the way healthcare recruitment will be viewed in the future. MedLink aims to be the best job site in India for healthcare professionals and is the only one focussing exclusively on healthcare industry."

Anirudh Golwalkar, Co-Founder, MedLink, added, "We are elated to launch MedLink. It has a one-of-a-kind business proposition where it allows both healthcare recruiters and medical professionals to connect on a personal level for medical jobs. The aim of this venture is to expedite and simplify reachability within the industry, making it easier for job aspirants to seek relevant opportunities and vice versa. We hope to contribute to the growing healthcare landscape of the country."

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Dr Raj Vaddepally, Advisor, MedLink, further elaborated, "With the launch of MedLink, our vision is to provide a platform to both parties involved in the process of healthcare recruitment. It provides easy access to a medical professional, aspiring medical practitioner to seek suitable job opportunities and access all health department jobs across India. On the flipside, it allows recruiters to streamline their efforts in reaching out to the right participant for the said candidature. This methodical approach results in swifter communication, facilitating maximum output with quicker turn arounds."

To know more, please visit - (https://www.medlinkjobs.com/login)

The platform is now available to use via the MedLink website (https://www.medlinkjobs.com) or through their app on the Google Playstore.

MedLink is an online job search portal for healthcare professionals enabling hassle free and efficient recruitment process for both medical recruiters and job seekers.

The company aims to bridge the gap between the practitioners with specific skills and the recruiters in need of them. Made exclusively to serve the healthcare industry, it's a robust, user-friendly platform built for searching medical jobs that align with one's skill set and preferences.

