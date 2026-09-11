NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: PayU, India's leading diversified fintech platform, announced the launch of its Agent HQ, an AI agent store for Indian SMB merchants, where they can choose and deploy an agent for each job in commerce - from making their business discoverable to AI shopping agents and driving growth, to simplifying payment-related everyday operations and powering their own conversational AI experiences. As AI reshapes how consumers discover and buy, businesses, especially SMB businesses, need to find ways to be relevant in this new commerce era. Industry reports suggest that about 50% of search traffic is shifting to AI agents and AI-referred shoppers converting up to three times better.(1) To enable these merchants with a level playing field, PayU designed its Agent HQ. This is built on more than a decade of commerce intelligence generated across a platform that powers 4.5 lakh+ merchants, 700+ million shoppers' journey, and has processed Rs. 7,800 billion in transaction volume.

"As a merchant aggregator, PayU has been supporting merchants not just to collect payments but to grow their businesses through its value-added solutions. PayU Agent HQ builds on that foundation and expands on our value-added offerings for SMB merchants. By putting a personalized team of AI agents to work across the business - from improving discoverability and driving growth to managing chargebacks, reconciliations, refunds, settlements, etc. - we want to put control back in merchants' hands, enabling them to focus on their growth. Agent HQ is one of our biggest bets in that direction," said Manas Mishra, Chief Product Officer, PayU & Wibmo.

PayU Agent HQ brings together a suite of AI agents for merchants to achieve the following two outcomes, depending upon their requirements: building an AI-ready growth engine or running the business efficiently or both. * Building an AI-ready growth engine: PayU merchants can make their products, services, and business discoverable and transactable on AI platforms like Claude and ChatGPT as well as channels such as WhatsApp through Agent HQ. Merchants also have an option to custom create their conversational AI assistants that work across their websites, apps and customer journeys, providing real-time assistance to shoppers and responding to post-purchase queries. * Running the business efficiently: Our Agent HQ offers a suite of AI agents that merchants can choose from to automate their complex operational tasks like transactions follow-ups, chargeback reconciliations, refund escalations and settlements, etc. Furthermore, drawing on merchant transaction data, including payment success and failure patterns, chargeback histories, settlement cycles and shopper behaviour, these agents can also act as growth enabler and suggest targeted campaigns across sales, marketing, and other functions. This helps merchants manage fraud and disputes more proactively, reduce operational effort, and protect revenue.

The No-Code, Zero-Integration Flow: Unlike standalone tools that require merchants to connect data sources, configure workflows or build integrations, PayU's Agent HQ is a no-code AI agent storefront, already built into PayU merchant dashboard. Merchants can hire an AI agent in a few clicks; select how frequently it runs and monitor its activity through dashboard and receive outputs delivered through email and WhatsApp. No agent acts beyond the boundaries and limits defined by merchants. Agent HQ represents PayU's approach to building practical, outcome-oriented AI experiences for merchants across the full commerce journey- not just payments alone. Policybazaar, Daily Objects, Pinq Polka, and many more PayU merchants are already on Agent HQ, leveraging the power of AI agents to drive their commerce story.

About PayU PayU, India's leading diversified fintech platform with Prosus as an investor, operates businesses that are regulated by the Reserve Bank of India and offers advanced solutions to meet the digital financial services needs of customers (merchants, banks, and consumers). PayU provides payment gateway solutions to online businesses through its cutting-edge and award-winning technology and has empowered 4.5 lakhs+ businesses, including India's leading enterprises, e-commerce giants and SMBs. It enables businesses to collect digital payments across 100+ online payment methods such as Credit Cards, Debit Cards, Net Banking, EMIs, pay-later, QR, UPI, Wallets, and more. It's a preferred partner in the affordability ecosystem, offering the maximum coverage of issuers and easy-to-implement integrations across card-based EMIs, pay-later options and new-age cardless EMIs. PayU offers e-commerce brands best-in-industry success rates while ensuring a seamless checkout experience.

(1) AI-referred shoppers convert better and spend more (2026) - Shopify (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)