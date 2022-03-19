Meet Sheetal Bhalerao: The successful woman COO of QuikShef & Mobility Ltd bags the Trendsetter Award 2022

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI/Target Media): One can witness the rising trend in the Global corporate world in which women increasingly fill the Chief Operating Officer or CEO positions. The change can be seen in the Indian business environment too. One name that's becoming visible in the present scenario is Sheetal Bhalerao of QuikShef & Mobility Ltd.

Sheetal Bhalerao is one of the distinguished personalities who has proved her mettle in the automobile industry with her exemplary knowledge and exceptional ideas. Her contribution to her company and woman empowerment has earned her this year's Trendsetter 2022 award. The award function, held on February 24, 2022, is an annual event organised by TIMES Applaud to felicitate experts for their invaluable knowledge and delivering quality, excellent services to society.

Currently serving as the Chief Operation Officer (COO) at QuikShef & Mobility Ltd, Sheetal Bhalerao sets a perfect example of women's capabilities. With responsibilities ranging from business strategy planning, back of house management, and other managerial tasks, Mrs Bhalerao has a reflective impact on the organisation's emotional and financial health.

Talking about her background, Sheetal Bhalerao is an MBA in Human Resources and services and an alumnus of the University of South Australia. She also mastered her skill in the financial segment.

Sheetal Bhalerao envisions revolutionising the auto industry. With more than 18 years of experience in the industry, she has performed excellently in diverse managerial roles. From being the CEO of Yeppy Foods to becoming COO of QuikShef, the impactful woman has done it all. Sheetal has a strong grip on Finances. This stronghold is the outcome of the previous insights she gathered while working as an Account and Finance director with JZ Hospitality in Pune.

In the words of Bhalerao, "As a leader its crucial to see that right people are working at the right job so that a well-planned financial strategy could be executed effectively and helps in the efficient running of the organisation. Also, organisational policy should be formulated on the lines that motivates employees to give their best."

Under the efficient leadership of Sheetal Bhalerao, QuikShef ltd has attained record-breaking figures in sales, productivity and profit of the company. The company registered a growth of more than 310 per cent. Her well planned, diverse expansion plans, considering the Government announcements & policies regarding electric vehicles at the central and state levels, were a gamechanger. The Joy e-bike subsidy program 2021-22 by Gujarat Energy Development Agency further strengthened her objectives. The meticulous planning of the top-level manager shows her commitment to the business.

This story is provided by Target Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Target Media)

