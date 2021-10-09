Meet the youngest organizers of the fashion and reality show to be held in Mumbai

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI/PNN): If you meet Shams Rathod 9 years and Jayant Bagda 14 years, their looks confuse many with the 'boy-next-door image. But, hold your breath. These teenagers have become the youngest organizers of a fashion and reality show 'Hum Hain Gully Guys, Boys and Girls' to be held in Mumbai in the first week of November.
While it takes guts and hard work to organize a fashion show, Shams Rathod and Jayant Bagda are determined enough, and that they have started preparing for the unique show, which is open for all. The concept of this unique show was created by both of them when they attended a fashion show in Goa. When both the children shared about their intent to do this show in front of their parents, then the parents also stood in their support, proud of their children.
The fashion and reality event known as 'Talent Hunt India-2021' has free registrations. There is no age limit to participate, no takes re-takes or auditions. The unique show will have the attraction of ramp walking, reality show, choreography, photoshoot, makeover, and grooming of the contestants. Shams Rathod said, "The fashion show will continue for three days. The artists can register and take advantage of free registration. We are not charging a single penny for the registration, and there will be no auditions. The event will take place in a big resort or a five-star hotel in Mumbai."
