VMPL New Delhi [India], April 8: MegaCharge, the EV charging solutions arm of Mega Nirman & Industries Ltd., has announced a strategic partnership with the National Highways for Electric Vehicles (NHEV) to deploy EV charging infrastructure for 660 charging points across India's ambitious 5,500 km e-highway network. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in strengthening India's EV ecosystem by enabling seamless long-distance electric mobility. Under this partnership, MegaCharge will play a key role in deploying and maintaining advanced EV charging stations along critical highway corridors. The NHEV initiative aims to establish a robust intercity EV charging backbone, connecting major cities and economic hubs through a reliable and accessible fast-charging network. MegaCharge's expertise in AC and DC fast chargers, combined with its strong operational capabilities, positions it as a strategic partner in executing this large-scale infrastructure rollout.

"We are proud to partner with NHEV on this transformative initiative. This project aligns perfectly with our vision of building 5,000 scalable and accessible EV charging points across India by 2030. Highway charging infrastructure is the backbone of EV adoption and this collaboration allows us to contribute meaningfully to India's clean mobility transition," said Ankan Gupta, founder of MegaCharge. Through this initiative, MegaCharge aims to: - Accelerate EV adoption by reducing range anxiety - Enable reliable intercity EV travel - Support government-driven sustainability and electrification goals - Create future-ready charging infrastructure at scale This partnership further strengthens MegaCharge's position as a key player in India's rapidly evolving EV infrastructure landscape, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, reliability and nationwide expansion.

About MegaCharge MegaCharge is an EV charging infrastructure and technology solutions provider, delivering the strategic backbone required to accelerate electric mobility adoption across India. Through end-to-end deployment capabilities and intelligent charging solutions, the company enables businesses, governments and communities to build scalable, reliable EV ecosystems. Powered by a combination of AC and DC charging systems and grid-ready technology, MegaCharge integrates features such as Dynamic Load Balancing and a unified digital platform for discovery, access and management of charging services. This enables partners to improve operational efficiency, enhance user experience and maximise infrastructure ROI. To date, MegaCharge has deployed over 20 charging points, including installations at Best Business Park, Pitampura, supporting commercial EV drivers in Kirari and serving residential users across multiple RWAs in Rohini. The company has also recently expanded to Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, with a deployment at Dilbagh Rose Garden Society.

Upcoming installations include key locations such as the Bar Association Complex at Rohini Court, additional RWAs across North Delhi and Roseate House, with further expansion planned in Lucknow and Dehradun. About NHEV The National Highways for Electric Vehicles (NHEV) initiative is focused on enabling seamless intercity electric mobility by developing a robust EV charging and support infrastructure across key highway corridors in India. The programme spans 26 national highways and expressways across 14 states, with a vision to transform nearly 5,500 km into green 'e-highways' by 2030. These corridors are being developed with integrated EV charging, battery-swapping and roadside assistance services to support efficient long-distance travel.

Implemented under the Annuity Hybrid E-Mobility (AHEM) model, NHEV brings together government entities, public-sector undertakings (PSUs) and private- sector partners to create a scalable and commercially viable e-mobility ecosystem. The initiative also envisions the development of 'green fuel stations', future-ready hubs integrating EV charging with hydrogen and other emerging clean energy solutions, supporting the evolution of a sustainable and diversified mobility landscape in India. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)