MeghaShrey NGO conducts the Champions of Humanity Event to Felicitate the Healthcare Warriors

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI/PNN): Seema Singh, Founder of MeghaShrey in collaboration with Times Ascent, organized a Champions of Humanity Event on the occasion of Republic Day to felicitate the healthcare warriors at the BKC Jumbo in Mumbai.
During the event, Seema Singh provided the healthcare warriors with a certificate and token of appreciation in recognition of their efforts towards vaccination of the people of Mumbai in a systematic, friendly and time-bound manner.
The Jumbo BKC is the largest vaccination center in Mumbai, which has facilitated the vaccination of lakhs of Mumbaikars and has provided active support towards the welfare of the people during the COVID19 pandemic.
A special token of appreciation and gratitude was expressed by Seema Singh for Dr Rajesh Dere, who is the dean of the BKC Jumbo Vaccination Center. He has provided exemplary service to the people and ensured the smooth operations of the vaccination center. He has also played a major role in resolving the myths and misconceptions that were developed regarding the COVID19 vaccinations.
During the event, Seema Singh says, " I am truly blessed to have got this opportunity to felicitate the Healthcare warriors. They are the true heroes of the country who have helped us immensely during the pandemic. Dr. Rajesh and his team have always been very cooperative and helpful in ensuring the vaccinations and protection from the COVID19. They are making tremendous effort for the society and helping us build a brighter future for all".
Recently, Seema Singh and her NGO MeghaShrey had also conducted a vaccination drive for children from 15-18 years of age at the BKC Jumbo. Seema Singh and Meghashrey NGO conduct various events throughout the year for the welfare of the underprivileged sections of society.
