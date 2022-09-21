Meher Sheikh wins the 'Emerging Female Influencer in Media Industry' Award

You would like to read
- Entrepreneur, Social Activist turned influencer and author Dr Suhani Mendonsa to launch her new book - 1551: Your Story
- APAR's 6-decades of service in supporting an Aatmanirbhar Bharat
- About 43 aspiring health coaches were certified at Shivangi Desai's Fit Bharat Mission residential workshop in Ahmedabad
- EuroLife Global Education to open branches in Kerala and Bangalore to fulfil the dream of students aspiring to study in Europe
- Ajay's Takeaway Food creates 450 jobs in Gujarat and turns over 100 people into successful entrepreneurs
New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI/PNN): The 12th Edition of Entrepreneur Awards, an initiative by Entrepreneur India Magazine took place on September 20, 2022. The platform recognizes the most influential, path-breaking entrepreneurs who do something out of the box and break stereotypes. Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor graced the occasion and spoke about her debut as an entrepreneur.
At the 12th edition of Entrepreneur Awards, a new category was introduced to commemorate emerging media companies. And this year, Meher Sheikh won the award in the category 'Emerging Female Influencer in Media Industry'. Narain Kartikeyan, India's 1st Formula One Driver who's now the Founder and CEO of DriveX, presented the award to the uber-talented Meher Sheikh.
Meher Sheikh is a media entrepreneur and digital creator, she was a Sports Anchor with News 24 and she started her career as a fashion merchandiser. Meher is the Founder and CEO of Nikology a Youtube Channel with a subscriber base of 02 Million. Nikology is an initiative of Papr Network that runs its operations from Noida Filmcity in Uttar Pradesh. Meher is successfully hosting 2 shows on Nikology 'Totally Unapologetic With Meher Sheikh' and The Aatmanirbhar Bharat Show'. Both the series received a great response from the viewers and preps for a bigger and better season 02 is underway.
"I am very happy to be recognized as an influential media entrepreneur. It's just the beginning of a new era for content creators because the content industry is continuously facing disruption, with the emergence of OTT, mobile and digital penetration across Bharat, India has seen a shift in the way content is consumed today. Every big network is shifting its focus on the digital front by launching their own OTT platforms, podcasts and having a presence on Youtube etc".
"I have huge plans for my viewers and aspiring entrepreneurs, we at Papr Network aim to be game changers for digital creators and new entrepreneurs".
Some of the other winners of this prestigious award were Navya Naveli Nanda, Founder, Project Naveli and Co-founder, Aara Health, Aditya Ghosh Co-Founder, Akasa Air, Aman Gupta of Boat, Vineeta Singh of Sugar Cosmetics, Sandeep Nailwal Co-Founder, Polygon.
This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor