VMPL Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], May 29: Mehul Telecom Limited (BSE - SME: 544751), a fast-growing multi-brand mobile retail chain operating under the brand "Mehul Telecom", announced its audited financial results for the half year and financial year ended 31st March 2026. Driven by strong demand across smartphones, accessories, and connected lifestyle products, the company continued its growth momentum through its expanding retail footprint, omnichannel capabilities, and capital-efficient hybrid COCO-FOFO business model. Management Perspective Commenting on the performance, Mr. Mehul Vasantbhai Raymagiya, Managing Director of Mehul Telecom Limited, said: "FY26 has been a milestone year for Mehul Telecom as the company crossed the ₹200 crore revenue mark while delivering strong profitability growth.

We are particularly encouraged by the strong momentum in H2 FY26, where revenue grew 64% YoY and EBITDA increased 93% YoY, highlighting our improving operational scale, stronger execution capabilities, and focus on profitable growth. Over the years, we have built a strong presence across Tier II and Tier III cities of Gujarat, which continues to be a key growth driver for the company. With an established regional network and growing brand recognition, we are now strategically focusing on expanding into Tier I cities to drive the next phase of growth and further strengthen our market positioning. Our growth strategy remains balanced and disciplined. While we continue expanding through the FOFO model to strengthen market reach with a capital-efficient approach, we are simultaneously increasing our COCO store presence as these stores deliver superior margins, stronger customer engagement, and better operational control.

In an industry where many players focus primarily on expansion, Mehul Telecom remains committed to sustainable and profitable growth with a strong emphasis on margins and operational efficiency. We also believe the recent IPO and the capital raised will further strengthen our growth journey by supporting working capital requirements, retail expansion, brand building, and overall business scalability. Supported by strong brand partnerships, omnichannel capabilities, and growing digital engagement, we believe Mehul Telecom is well positioned to capitalize on the long-term growth opportunity in India's electronics retail sector." About Mehul Telecom Limited Mehul Telecom Limited is a Gujarat-based multi-brand mobile retail chain operating under the brand name "Mehul Telecom." The company specializes in the retail of smartphones, consumer electronics, accessories, and connected lifestyle products through a hybrid COCO (Company-Owned Company-Operated) and FOFO (Franchise-Owned Franchise-Operated) retail model.

Backed by a franchise-led expansion strategy, omnichannel capabilities, and strong digital engagement with over 5.42 lakh+ Instagram followers and 3.1 lakh+ Facebook followers, the company is now strategically focusing on expanding into Tier I cities to drive its next phase of growth. "Mobile Daddy" is the company's fast-growing multi-brand retail format and franchise-driven sub-brand, focused on offering a wide range of smartphones, electronics, and accessories across both value and premium segments. Through its expanding retail presence. The company operates 80 stores across 15 districts in Gujarat, comprising 6 COCO stores and 74 FOFO stores, with a strong presence across Tier II and Tier III cities. Mehul Telecom offers over 1,600 SKUs from leading brands including Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, Nothing, Tecno, and Infinix.

Disclaimer This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)