MeitY startup hub onboards MergerDomo to strengthen startup ecosystem in India

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): MeitY Startup Hub (MSH), an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY), focussed on building a deep tech ecosystem across India, has entered into a partnership with MergerDomo, a fundraising and startup advisory platform. The said collaboration shall support the startups on various aspects such as investor engagement, corporate connects, pitch evaluation and presentation to potential investors, and strategic planning.

MergerDomo is technology platform Indian company that provides a global online marketplace connecting startups with investors (angels, high net worth individuals, venture capitalists, private equity firms, and family offices), investment bankers, and consultants in sectoral strategy, operations, marketing, turnaround management, and digitisation, among others.

Hormazd Charna, Founder & CEO of MergerDomo, expressed his delight at the MSH-MergerDomo partnership and said, "We aim to provide an integrated solution suite that benefits the entire startup ecosystem: investors, startups, investment bankers, and advisors. This tie-up is in line with our mission to help budding ventures achieve their growth ambition by catering to their business requirements."

Hoping for a fruitful collaboration, CEO, MSH, Jitendra Vijayvargiya, said, "The tie-up between MSH and MergerDomo is an attempt to further strengthen the startup investment ecosystem in India by engaging with emerging and innovative funding platforms that can provide access to private sector capital, along with astute strategic and operational advisory, to enable the effective implementation of fundraising strategies."

