NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 23: Melento, the AI-powered Contract Intelligence and Lifecycle Management platform transforming how enterprises manage contracts, today announced its inclusion in Forrester's "The Contract Lifecycle Management Platforms Landscape, Q2 2026." The report provides an overview of the global Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) market and profiles notable vendors in the space. CLM vendors help organizations standardize and execute contracts at scale, manage terms and risks, automate obligations, and increase visibility into contract performance and outcomes. Melento was recognized as one of only 31 vendors from various geographies listed in the report. According to Forrester, CLMs deliver measurable business value at all stages of the lifecycle, especially post signature governance and renewal management. With the adoption of AI, buyers increasingly use CLM platforms to operationalize enterprise risk, enforce accountability, and bridge business strategy with execution.

"We are honored to be recognized in Forrester's Contract Lifecycle Management Platforms Landscape," said Krupesh Bhat, CEO of Melento. "As enterprises face increasing pressure to manage risk, accelerate business transactions, and improve governance across their ecosystems, contracts are becoming more than legal documents--they are the foundation of how organizations engage with customers, suppliers, and partners. At Melento, we are helping businesses simplify vendor onboarding, strengthen vendor due diligence, and manage both buyer-side and supplier-side contracting processes through a unified platform. We believe this recognition reflects the growing demand for solutions that combine contract intelligence, governance, and operational execution." Melento's platform enables organizations to streamline contract creation, negotiation, execution, compliance monitoring, and renewal management while integrating contract intelligence directly into business operations. Increasingly, enterprises are also leveraging the platform to accelerate vendor onboarding, conduct due diligence on third parties, and manage both buy-side and sell-side contractual relationships with greater visibility and control.

By combining AI-powered contract analysis with workflow automation and enterprise-grade governance, Melento helps legal, procurement, finance, and business teams across 3000+ global brands to accelerate decision-making and reduce risk. The inclusion comes at a time when enterprises are increasingly seeking solutions that bridge the gap between contract management and business execution. For more information about Melento and its AI-powered Contract Lifecycle Management solutions, visit www.melento.ai. About Melento Melento (formerly SignDesk) is the world's first AI-powered collaborative intelligence platform that helps enterprises streamline contracting workflows, improve governance, reduce operational complexity, and unlock strategic insights through automation and AI. They serve 3000+ brands globally, processing over 75mn+ transactions annually.

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