PNN Mohali (Punjab) [India], October 10: Mohali is witnessing a steady evolution in its residential real estate landscape, with growing demand for larger homes, premium amenities and lifestyle- oriented development . The shift is being driven by affluent homebuyers seeking greater space and privacy, alongside increasing interest from HNI and Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) looking at Mohali as a long-term real estate investment destination. With its proximity to the Tricity, the International Airport Road has emerged as a key residential destination, supported by improving connectivity and expanding commercial and social infrastructure. The area's growing appeal is also indicated in the increasing focus of real estate developers on premium and luxury housing.

Meraqui by Gillco, Gillco Group's luxury residential development along the International Airport Road, brings a refined approach to upscale living. Envisioned across approximately 12 acres, the project comprises 444 premium residences across six towers, featuring spacious 3+1 and 4+1 configurations that cater to the growing demand for expansive homes in well-connected locations. Building on its legacy as a distinguished real estate brand in Punjab, Gillco Group has committed a substantial investment of approximately ₹800 crore to the development, which is projected to generate revenue of around ₹1,200 crore. With residences ranging from approximately 3,150 sq. ft. to 4,550 sq. ft., Meraqui by Gillco seeks to set itself apart in North India's luxury housing segment through its expansive residences and thoughtfully curated living experience.

The concept of luxury housing is evolving with discerning homebuyers placing greater emphasis on the overall living experience rather than residence size alone. Additionally, privacy, architectural design, landscaped surroundings, wellness amenities, recreational facilities and a well-developed community environment are increasingly shaping homebuying decisions, alongside the long-term value and growth potential of the location. Tejpreet Singh Gill, Managing Director, Gillco Group, said, "The definition of luxury housing is evolving rapidly. Today's discerning homebuyer seeks more than just a residence; they value space, privacy, thoughtful design, quality and enduring value. With this vision at its core, Meraqui by Gillco has been envisioned as a residential proposition for generations, bringing together timeless Greek-inspired architecture with thoughtfully designed spaces that cater to the needs of every age group. Mohali has emerged as a prominent residential market within the Tricity, and through Meraqui, our endeavour is to create an enduring living experience that transcends generations and reflects the evolving aspirations of discerning homebuyers."

The growing NRI investment interest in the region is another factor supporting Mohali's premium housing segment. Buyers from Punjab and the wider diaspora are increasingly evaluating residential assets in the Tricity not only as homes but also as long-term investments, given the region's infrastructure growth and improving connectivity. The emergence of prestigious developments such as Meraqui by Gillco also reflects a broader shift in real estate trends in Mohali, where developers are moving towards larger-format residences and experience-led communities rather than conventional housing formats. For Gillco Group, Meraqui is part of its continued focus on residential and commercial real estate development in the region. Established in 2001, the group has developed projects across Mohali and Punjab and has built a presence across residential commercial and industrial real estate.

As Mohali continues to evolve as a residential and commercial hub, the luxury housing segment is poised to gain further prominence. The growing preference for expansive living spaces, upscale amenities and thoughtfully planned communities is opening new avenues for established real estate groups with a legacy of development and a strong regional presence to cater to the changing aspirations of discerning homebuyers. Meraqui by Gillco therefore, represents not just a premium residential development, but also the changing nature of luxury real estate in Mohali where space, lifestyle, location and long-term value are increasingly becoming central to the homebuying decision. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)