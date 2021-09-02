Merchandise exports soared 45 pc to USD 33.14 billion in August 2021, trade deficit at USD 13.87 billion

You would like to read
- Ghana opens trade desk in South India
- The UKIBC welcomes Prime Ministers Johnson and Modi's commitment to an Enhanced Trade Partnership as a roadmap to a future Free Trade Agreement
- Shree Malani Foams Pvt Ltd wins the Star Export House Award by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
- Toyam Industries Ltd., launches a range of merchandise for 'KUMITE 1 LEAGUE'
- Punita Khatter, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Senocare LLP nominated as the National President Eldercare Council by the Women's Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry
New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The preliminary data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Thursday has shown that India's merchandise exports in August 2021 soared 45.17 per cent to USD33.14 billion as compared to USD 22.83 billion in the same month last year.
The data also showed that India's merchandise imports in August 2021 was USD47.01 billion, an increase of 51.4 per cent over USD 31.03 billion in August 2020 and a rise of 17.95 per cent over USD39.85 billion in August 2019.
"The trade deficit in August 2021 was USD 13.87 billion in compared to the trade deficit of USD 8.2 billion in August 2020, while it is USD 55.9 billion during April-August 2021 as compared to USD 22.7 billion during the same period of the previous year," the ministry said.
The value of non-petroleum exports in August 2021 was 28.58 USD billion, registering a positive growth of 36.57 per cent over non-petroleum exports of USD 20.93 billion in August 2020 and positive growth of 25.44 per cent over non-petroleum exports of USD 22.78 billion in August 2019.
The value of non-petroleum imports was USD 35.37 billion in August 2021 with a positive growth of 43.88 per cent over non-petroleum imports of USD 24.58 billion in August 2020 and had a positive growth of 22.58 per cent only over non-petroleum imports of USD 28.85 billion in August 2019.
The top 10 major commodity groups, covering more than 80 per cent of total exports, which registered positive year-on-year growth during August included engineering goods (58.79 per cent), petroleum products (139.78 per cent), gems and jewellery (88.04 per cent), organic and inorganic chemicals (35.75 per cent), drugs and pharmaceuticals (1.21 per cent), cotton yarn/fabrics/made-ups and handloom products (55.62 per cent) and electronic goods (31.49 per cent).
Major commodity groups which accounted for the bulk of imports included petroleum and crude products, gold, electronic goods, machinery, electrical and non-electrical, pearls, precious and semi-precious stones. (ANI)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor