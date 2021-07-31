Merchant Marine - Premium menswear for the modern Indian man

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merchant Marine, a premium clothing brand, offers an exclusive collection of suave and sophisticated menswear keeping in mind the latest runway trends. Known for its timeless creations of classic yet contemporary designs, the brand has always stood for styles that exude quality.
Endeavoring to be a complete wardrobe solution for the modern Indian man, the brand offers an exclusive collection of t-shirts, jeans, chinos, shirts, (https://www.merchantmarine.co.in/collections/mens-athleisure/?utm_source=referral & amp;utm_medium=pr & amp;utm_campaign=merchant-marine) athleisure clothing and knitwear. Marked by elegant designs and well-tailored fits, clothing by Merchant Marine is just what a modern Indian man needs.
"From the inception of (https://www.merchantmarine.co.in/?utm_source=referral & amp;utm_medium=pr & amp;utm_campaign=merchant-marine) Merchant Marine, we aimed to create a unique portfolio of timeless and classic styles. We always strive towards providing our customers with best-in-class design, superior quality, seamless purchase experience, and competitive pricing. We aim to establish ourselves as a men's fashion brand, focusing on craftsmanship and experience, and establish our brand as an all-inclusive store for our customers' needs. Our vision is to create a unique brand identity for Merchant Marine that resonates with being a complete wardrobe solution for the modern Indian man," said the CEO of Merchant Marine.
The brand offers a remarkably versatile product range that addresses the wardrobe needs of fashionable modern Indian men who have an individualistic sense of fashion. In addition, Merchant Marine is also planning to introduce a fresh collection of apparels in the coming months.
Some of the upcoming products they are planning to add to their existing list include polo shirts, round neck t-shirts, more than 15 different designs of denim, a fresh and suave collection of full sleeve and half sleeve shirts and the latest collection of chinos in some elegant colours.
