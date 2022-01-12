Merck Foundation announces 63 winners of Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards 2021 in partnership With African First Ladies

Dodoma [Tanzania]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany in partnership with African First Ladies announced the winners of Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards "More Than a Mother" 2021.

The awards were announced by Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother together with African First Ladies, who are also the Ambassadors of 'Merck Foundation More Than a Mother'. The theme of the awards was: Raising awareness about Infertility Prevention, Breaking Infertility Stigma, and Empowering Girls and Women through Education.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation celebrated the winners saying "I am extremely proud and pleased to announce the winners of Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards 'More Than a Mother' 2021. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the African First Ladies for their consistent support as Ambassadors of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother. I appreciate all the efforts put in by the African Media Fraternity who became the voice of the voiceless to raise awareness about sensitive social and cultural issues such as Infertility stigma and girl education action, in the past year. I have always emphasized the prominent role of media as I strongly believe that both media and art have the capacity and ability to create a culture shift in our communities in a cost-effective way. I welcome all the winners to be members of our Merck Foundation Alumni and work closely with us to support and empower women and girls at all levels."

Merck Foundation received a great response from African journalists in the form of several excellent entries. The 'Merck Foundation More Than A Mother' Awards Committee introduced second and third positions in order to select more than one winner for different categories. The awards committee also announced Special Awards, to acknowledge the high quality of work received in more than one category by the same applicant and this to encourage their passion and dedication towards this noble cause.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, said, "I am very happy with the work showcased by all our winners; hence it gives me immense joy to announce that Merck Foundation is additionally rewarding the winners by providing them with one year access to an online educational training program called 'MasterClass'. The MasterClass is an immersive online experience and self-paced learning course that can be accessed anywhere with the Internet. I encourage all the winners to be 'Merck Foundation More Than A Mother Advocate' to further raise awareness about infertility, eliminate the stigma around it and support girl education. I also welcome them as valuable members of 'Merck Foundation Alumni'.

She further added, "I would also like to announce the Call for Applications for the Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards 'More Than a Mother' 2022. I am looking forward to the entries from the Media Fraternity across Africa this year to write meaningful and influencing stories and reports to raise awareness and sensitize our communities about Infertility Prevention, Breaking Infertility Stigma, Empowering Girls & Women through Education. We shall soon share details on these awards for the upcoming year, 2022."

Here is the list of Award Winners:

Here are the winners from West African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of The Gambia, H.E. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW; The First Lady of Ghana, H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO; The First Lady of Liberia, H.E. CLAR MARIE WEAH; and The First Lady of Nigeria, H.E. Dr. AISHA MUHAMMADU BUHARI:

WEST AFRICAN COUNTRIES

PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

-Dzifa Tetteh Tay, The Spectator, GHANA

-Ojoma Akor, Daily Trust Newspaper, NIGERIA

SECOND Position:

-Jonathan Donkor, Ghanaian Times, GHANA

-Efia Akese, The Mirror, GHANA

THIRD Position:

-Yaw Asirifi-Twum, Freelance Journalist, GHANA

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

-Never Garmah Lomo, Newspublictrust.com, LIBERIA

-Zadok Kwame Gyes, Daily Graphic / Graphic Online, GHANA

SECOND Position:

-Neta Kris Abiana Parsram And Emmanuel Kwasi Debrah, Multimedia Group Limited, GHANA

-Benedicta Gyimaah Folley, Ghanaian Times, GHANA

THIRD Position:

-Agnes Opoku Sarong, New Times Corporation, GHANA

-Bukola Afeni, Newsdayonline.com, NIGERIA

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

-Nyadror Adanuti Nelson, Diamond FM, Tamale (Northern Region), GHANA

SECOND Position:

-Never Garmah Lomo, Newspublictrust.com, LIBERIA

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

-Alieu Ceesay, QTV Gambia, The GAMBIA

SECOND Position:

-Akua Oforiwa Darko, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, GHANA

THIRD Position:

-Beatrice Senadju, Ghana Broadasting Corporation, GHANA

Winners from Southern African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of Namibia, H.E. MONICA GEINGOS; The First Lady of Malawi, H.E. MONICA CHAKWERA; The First Lady of Zimbabwe, H.E. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA:

SOUTHERN AFRICAN COUNTRIES

PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

-Sonja, Freelance Journalist at The Namibian Newspaper, NAMIBIA

-Moses Mugugunyeki, The Standard, ZIMBABWE

SECOND Position:

-Memory Kutengule Chatonda, Weekend Nation, MALAWI

THIRD Position:

-Isaac Salima, Times Group, MALAWI

ONLINE CATEGORY

FIRST Position:

-Shireen Van Wyk, Freelance Journalist, NAMIBIA

-Tendai Rupapa, The Herald, ZIMBABWE

-John Manzongo, The Herald Newspaper, ZIMBABWE

-Gracious Mugovera, The Patriot, ZIMBABWE

SECOND Position:

-June Shimuoshili, Unwrap.Online, NAMIBIA

-Catherine Murombedzi Nee Mwauyakufa, The Observer, ZIMBABWE

THIRD Position:

-Eva Hatontola Chanda, Radio Christian Voice, ZAMBIA

RADIO CATEGORY

FIRST Position:

-Prudence Chibale Siabana, Radio Phoenix, ZAMBIA

SECOND Position:

-Janet Mtali, Trans World Radio, MALAWI

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY

FIRST Position:

-Alepher kasongo, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation- MBC, MALAWI

SECOND Position:

-Brenard Mwanza, Luntha television, MALAWI

Here are the winners from East African Countries:

EAST AFRICAN COUNTRIES

PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

-Christina Mwakangale, The Guardian, TANZANIA

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

-Bridges Mugala, 2includeeveryone.blogspot.com, KENYA

-Veronica Romwald Mrema, matukionamaisha.blogspot.com, TANZANIA

RADIO CATEGORY

FIRST Position:

-Adam Gabriel Hhando, CG FM Radio, TANZANIA

-Victor Moturi, Pamoja FM, KENYA

SECOND Position:

-Jumbe Benjamin, KFM RADIO (Nation Media Group - Uganda), UGANDA

THIRD Position:

-Mercy Tyra Murengu, Atoo Sifa Fm-Kakuma, Stringer for Voice of America, KENYA

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

-Walter Mwesigye, NTV Uganda, UGANDA

-Zainab Mohammed, TV47 Kenya, KENYA

SECOND Position:

-Elizabeth Kadzo Gunga, Royal Media Services (Citizen TV), KENYA

-Anne Njogu, Standard Media Group, KENYA

Here are the winners from African French Speaking Countries in partnership with The First Lady of Burundi, H.E. ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE; The First Lady of Central African Republic, H.E. BRIGITTE TOUADERA; The First Lady of Democratic Republic of the Congo, H.E. DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI:

AFRICAN FRENCH-SPEAKING COUNTRIES

PRINT CATEGORY

FIRST Position:

-Issa Moussa, Niger Times, NIGER

-Iradukunda, Journal Le Renouveau du Burundi, BURUNDI

SECOND Position:

-Donat Muemba, Jua Magazine, DRC

ONLINE CATEGORY

FIRST Position:

-Koami Agbetiafa, Niger Inter Hebdo, NIGER

-Bahwa Ferdinand, Le Journal Africa, BURUNDI

-Ambrosine Memede Azododassi, Savoir News Agency, TOGO

SECOND Position:

-Brehima Traore, Alert-mali.com, MALI

-Ngwa Keziah Fela, Cameroon Radio Television (CRTV) Yaounde, CAMEROON

RADIO CATEGORY

FIRST Position:

-Schella Claudicia Yemengali, Radio Centrafrique, CAR

-Ndayishimiye Cyriaque, Radio TV Buntu, BURUNDI

-Magendero Benigne, RTV Buntu Buye, BURUNDI

SECOND Position:

-Stephane Kokanzo, Radio Centrafrique, CAR

THIRD Position:

-Innocent Ndihokubwayo, Radio Tv Buntu, BURUNDI

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY

FIRST Position:

-Donat Muemba, Jua Services / Jua Magazine, DRC

-Matthias Kabuya Tshilumba, Radio Television Debout Kasai (RTDK) Mbuji-Mayi, DRC

-Jean Nepomuscene Irambona, Radio-TV Buntu, BURUNDI

Here are the Special Award Winners

SPECIAL AWARD WINNERS

-Cassien Tribunal Aungane, Diplomacy & Development, DRC

-Jessy NZENGU, (lualabamaprovince.com), DRC

-Jean-Bosco NtaconayigizE, Radio TV Buntu, BURUNDI

-Ahmed Bello, Savoirnews.net, CAMEROON

-Maurice Tuninahazimana, Radio TV Buntu, BURUNDI

About 'Merck Foundation More Than a Mother' campaign

"Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile women through access to information, education and change of mind-sets. This powerful campaign supports governments in defining policies to enhance access to regulated, safe, effective and equitable fertility care solutions. It defines interventions to break the stigma around infertile women and raises awareness about infertility prevention, management and male infertility. In partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information, Education & Gender, academia, policymakers, International fertility societies, media and art, the initiative also provides training for fertility specialists and embryologists to build and advance fertility care capacity in Africa and developing countries.

With "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother", we have initiated a cultural shift to de-stigmatize infertility at all levels: By improving awareness, training local experts in the fields of fertility care and media, building advocacy in cooperation with African First Ladies and women leaders and by supporting childless women in starting their own small businesses. It's all about giving every woman the respect and the help she deserves to live a fulfilling life, with or without a child.

The Ambassadors of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" are:

Merck Foundation launched new innovative initiatives to sensitize local communities about infertility prevention, male infertility with the aim to break the stigma of infertility and empowering infertile women as part of Merck Foundation More than a Mother COMMUNITY AWARENESS CAMPAIGN, such as;

-'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Africa Media Recognition Awards and Health Media Training

-'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Fashion Awards

-'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Film Awards

-'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Song Awards

-Local songs with local artists to address the cultural perception of infertility and how to change it

Children storybook, localized for each country

