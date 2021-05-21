Merck Foundation CEO and Botswana First Lady announce the winners of "STOP GBV" Poster Contest

You would like to read
- Senator Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation named among most influential African woman in the world, as "African Woman of the Year 2020", for the third time
- Zimbabwe First Lady congratulates Senator Dr Rasha Kelej for her nomination as the African Woman of the Year 2020
- 19 African First Ladies to participate in the Merck Foundation Annual Online Conference on 27th April 2021
- First Lady of DR Congo meets Merck Foundation CEO to mark together the International Day of Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls
- Merck Foundation together with African First Ladies marks International Women's Day through their "More Than a Mother" and "Educating Linda"
Gaborone [Botswana]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, together with H.E. Mrs. NEO JANE MASISI, The First Lady of Botswana and Ambassador of Merck More Than A Mother, announced the winners of "Stop GBV" Best Poster Contest during award ceremony.
The Poster Contest was held with the aim to prevent Gender-Based Violence and child abuse in Botswana.
Prof Dr Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp Chairman of both of Executive Board of E.Merck KG and Merck Foundation Board of Trustees was the Guest of Honor of the ceremony to support the program and advocate for ending Gender-Nased Violence in Botswana and rest of Africa as part of Merck Foundation More than a Mother campaign.
Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck More Than A Mother, who joined the award ceremony virtually, emphasized "I am proud to announce the winners of "Stop GBV" Best Poster Contest together with my dear sister H.E. NEO JANE MASISI, The First Lady of Botswana and Ambassador of Merck More Than A Mother. We have worked with the jury committee to select the most creative and inspiring work advocating one of the key contest objectives. This initiative is part of Merck foundation more than a Mother campaign.
In 2020, I virtually joined the Botswana First Lady, during her cycling tour to STOP GBV and marked the International Day of Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls together. I salute my dear sister, The First Lady of Botswana, for her great efforts and innovative idea to stop Gender-Based Violence and encourage us to take a stand against GBV and child abuse."
H.E. NEO JANE MASISI, The First Lady of Botswana and Ambassador of Merck More Than A Mother said, "We launched the "Stop GBV" Poster Contest together with Merck Foundation, so as to advocate against Gender-Based Violence in Botswana. I am very happy to award the winners, who have shared some brilliant work. We will continue our joint efforts to fight against GBV, protect humanity, especially the girls and women. The COVID pandemic gave rise to violence against girls, women and children. GBV has destroyed families and promoted disunity within communities, both at national and international level; and this initiative to demonstrate our effort to fight for this cause, and eradicate GBV from our societies."
The "Stop GBV" Poster Contest was held across Botswana and the aim of the contest was to select the most creative and inspiring work. The contest objectives were: 1) Stop Gender-Based Violence, 2) Take a stand against GBV and child abuse, 3) Help people understand that GBV is unacceptable and evil, 4) Promote Zero tolerance of GBV, and 5) Demonstrate that GBV can be emotional, financial, physical, and sexual.
"I am looking forward to joining the next cycling tour and to launch the second edition of this poster contest in partnership with the First Lady of Botswana in 2021," added Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej.
Merck Foundation will also continue to build healthcare capacity by providing Merck Foundation scholarships of one year diploma and two year master degree in many Medical specialities with the aim to transform the healthcare landscape and improve patient care in Botswana, specially during coronavirus pandemic.
"We have provided till today scholarships to more than 39 Doctors in Botswana in different critical specialities such as: Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular, Endocrinology, Respiratory Medicines, Acute Medicines and Sexual and Reproductive, which is also very important to advancing women health and reproductive health. It is very critical to empower girls and women against many challenges and specially against GBV. Access to health, awareness and education is an important key to stop gender-based violence," explained Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej.
Link to the Live Streaming of the award ceremony: (https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=493474545303468 & ref=watch_permalink) (https://fb.watch/5AK0UvEgoa/)
The first three award winners of the "STOP GBV" Poster Contest are:
First Position: TAMUCHA TULU
Second Position: ELIJAH MAPHAKELA
Third Position: MOHUMAGADI MORUTI
Moreover, the below 10 winners were awarded with a special Award:
1. TSOTLHE MORAKENYANE
2. THANDIE SIBANDA
3. THAPELO LETSHWITI
4. SADE. S RABASHA
5. THATAYAMODIMO THEKISO
6. TRUDY BAKWENA
7. MALEBOGO W. RANTLHOTSE
8. KUMBULANI MACHOLA
9. TSHEPANG MOGOTSI
10. MAIKANO MOJIWA
Click on the link below to Download Merck Foundation App
(https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=de.merck.foundation & amp;hl=en)
Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard
Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/merckfoundation/) Merck Foundation
Twitter: (https://twitter.com/MerckFoundation) @Merckfoundation
YouTube: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQ1GIZSPlhk) MerckFoundation
Instagram: (https://www.instagram.com/merckfoundation/) Merck Foundation
Flickr: (https://www.flickr.com/photos/163124125@N08/) Merck Foundation
Website: (https://merck-foundation.com/) (www.merck-foundation.com)
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor