Merck Foundation CEO launches "I CAN-Mentorship Program" for All Merck Foundation Alumni to apply to unleash their hidden potential

You would like to read
- Zimbabwe First Lady congratulates Senator Dr Rasha Kelej for her nomination as the African Woman of the Year 2020
- Intercell collaborates with ISBM University and ISBM and A to provide virtual mentoring to their students
- Merck Foundation together with African First Ladies marks International Women's Day through their "More Than a Mother" and "Educating Linda"
- Merck Foundation, Africa First Ladies advocate for supporting girl education Through More Than a Mother Song Awards 2021
- Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Mark 'World Health Day' 2021 by providing scholarships for Doctors in many new specialties in Africa and Asia
Dubai [UAE]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CEO of Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej announced the beginning of a new mentoring program "I CAN - Mentorship Program" across Africa, Asia and Latin America as part of her personal contribution to empower women and youth in the global south.
The program, which is open to Merck Foundation Alumni, including journalists and healthcare providers, will be an interactive program with Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej where she will lend her 27 years of knowledge and experience to support and guide aspiring individuals to unleash their hidden potential and achieve their professional & personal goals. The aim of the program is to help the mentees reach their potential, fulfill their dreams, inspire others and transform under pressure. The last date of applying for the program is 30th July 2021.
Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation said: "I am very excited to introduce our mentorship program that will support and guide our Merck Foundation Alumni in their career and personal life too. This past year has been especially challenging for all and has affected our personal growth and development. Through "I CAN - Mentorship Program" I would like to lead the selected Alumni to explore their potential and try to achieve their dreams by overcoming challenges and find solutions and never give up. Just to share my experience of doing the same, during my 27-year journey to success."
This mentorship program will allow the selected mentees to connect with Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej in person to benefit from her experience and knowledge with the aim to achieve their professional & personal goals.
"I look forward to the success of this program which is launched with the aim to encourage and empower our young Alumni in this ever-evolving and competitive environment," added Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.
Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej has 27 years of experience in the international biotechnology industry and Sustainable development. She is the first African woman to be CEO of Merck Foundation and has been recognized as One of the 100 Most Influential Africans (2019, 2020) and also the African Woman of the Year 2020. She has been appointed by The President of The Arab Republic of Egypt as Senator at The Egyptian Senate (2020 - 2025) and plays an important role to advise with regards to African Health, Economic and Social Sustainable Development and collaboration opportunities.
Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej will select 20 applicants to be enrolled for this program based on the evaluation of their applications and their needs. This program is a personal contribution from Dr. Rasha Kelej which does not entail a reward or a job opportunity within the organization.
"I look forward to getting to know our Alumni more closely. I am very excited about this incredible opportunity to meet young enthusiastic talents from across three continents," added Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej.
Details about "I CAN"- Mentorship Program with Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej CEO of Merck Foundation
Who can apply?
Merck Foundation Alumni
- Doctors trained through the scholarships provided by Merck Foundation
- Journalists who have been actively contributing to Merck Foundation objectives and/or won Merck Foundation awards
Last Date of Submission
30th July 2021
How to Apply?
* Send your applications to submit@merck-foundation.com
* The subject line of the mail should mention: Mentorship Program- I CAN
* Please share your Brief Profile along with a note on what you wish to achieve through this program.
* Also mention your Name, Country and Contact details.
Click on the link below to Download Merck Foundation App
(https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=de.merck.foundation & amp;hl=en)
Join the conversation on our social media platforms below and let your voice be heard
Facebook: (https://www.facebook.com/merckfoundation/) Merck Foundation
Twitter: (https://twitter.com/MerckFoundation) @Merckfoundation
YouTube: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQ1GIZSPlhk & amp;feature=youtu.be) MerckFoundation
Instagram: (https://www.instagram.com/merckfoundation/) Merck Foundation
Flickr: (https://www.flickr.com/photos/163124125@N08/)Merck Foundation
Website: (https://merck-foundation.com/) www.merck-foundation.com
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor