Merck Foundation CEO, RashaKelej and Namibia First Lady; Monica Geingos, Make It to the List of 100 Most Influential African Women 2020

Accra [Ghana]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leading African PR & Rating firm, Avance Media announced its second annual publication on Africa's most prominent women dubbed the 2020 100 Most Influential African Women.

The list which has a representation of the most powerful African women from 34 countries was chosen from various career backgrounds including diplomacy, politics, activism, entrepreneurship, business leadership, and entertainment.

The 2020 list features a record of 75 new entrants with some of the leading names such as: Monica Geingos, First Lady of Namibia; RashaKelej, CEO of Merck Foundation; Former President of Liberia; Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Founder, EJS Center; Lydia Nsekera, Olympic Committee Member and Dr. Hala Zayed Egypt Minister of Health and Population.

The list is focused on women who are leading various initiatives across the continent and seeks to present them as role models for the younger generation as part of the 'Be a Girl' Initiative. They were selected because of their incredible achievements as women and they deserve high recommendations among other female trailblazers in Africa.

Criteria for selection included: Excellence in Leadership & Performance, Personal accomplishments, Commitment to sharing knowledge, Breaking the Status Quo, and being an accomplished African Woman.

Profiles of the 2020 100 Most Influential African Women are published on 100women.avancemedia.org

Below is the list of Avance Media's 2020 100 Most Influential African Women arranged in alphabetical order:

1. Agnes Binagwaho (Prof) || Vice-Chancellor, University of Global Health Equity

2. Agnes Kalibata || CEO, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa

3. Amanda Mukwashi || CEO, Christian Aid

4. Amani Abou-Zeid (H.E Dr.) || Commissioner for Infrastructure & Energy, African Union

5. AmelKarboul (Dr.) || CEO, Education Outcomes Fund

6. Amina C. Mohamed (Dr.) || Cabinet Secretary, Sports, Culture & Heritage (Kenya)

7. Amina J. Mohammed (H.E) || Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations

8. Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh || Regional Head, IBM Africa

9. AngeliqueKidjo || Musician

10. Anita Erskine || Founder, Anita Erskine Media

11. Anna Nimiriano || Editor-in-Chief, Juba Monitor

12. Anne-Marie Dias Borges || Presenter, BBC

13. Antoinette Sayeh || Deputy MD, IMF

14. ArikanaChihomboriQuao || Activist

15. Aurelie A. SouleZoumarou || Minister, Digital Economy and Communications (Benin)

16. AyishaOsori || CEO, Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA)

17. Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala || Vice President & CFO, AFDB

18. Bella Disu || Vice Chairman, Globacom

19. Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu || CEO, soleRebels

20. BisiAdeleye-Fayemi || First Lady, Ekiti State

21. ChilesheKapwepwe (H.E.) || Secretary-General, (COMESA)

22. Dorothy Tembo || Ag. Executive Director, International Trade Centre

23. Edith Yah Brou || Blogger

24. EghosaOriaikhiMabhena || CEO, Puma Energy Africa

25. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf || Founder, EJS Center

26. Elsie S. Kanza || Head of Africa, World Economic Forum

27. Emma Lohoues || Actress

28. Emma Theofelus || Deputy Minister, Namibia

29. Esther Cobbah || CEO, Stratcomm Ghana

30. FadumoDayib || Politician

31. Faith Osier (Prof) || President, International Union of Immunological Societies

32. Fatou Bom Bensouda || Chief Prosecutor, International Criminal Court

33. FatoumataBa || Founder, Janngo

34. Francoise Remarck || Chairman, Canal+ Cote D'Ivoire

35. Graca Machel || Founder, Graca Machel Trust

36. Grace Naledi MandisaPandor || Minister, International Relations and Cooperation

37. HajerSharief || Co-Founder, Together We Build it

38. Hala Zayed (Dr.) || Minister, Health and Population (Egypt)

39. Halima Dangote || Executive Director, Dangote Group

40. Ifeyinwa Ugochukwu || CEO, Tony Elumelu Foundation

41. Ilwad Elman || Director, Elman Peace and Human Rights Center

42. Irene Charnley || Founder, Smile Communications

43. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang (Prof) || Chancellor, Women's University in Africa

44. Jewel Howard Taylor (H.E) || Vice President, Liberia

45. Juliet Ehimuan || Director, Google West Africa

46. Kamissa Camara || Secretary-General, Mali Presidency

47. LallaMoulayeEzzedine || Chairman, Bank of Africa Cote d'Ivoire

48. Laureen Kouassi-Olsson || Regional Head, Amethis

49. Leila Bouamatou || Managing Director, BANK OF MAURITANIA GENERAL

50. Linda Ikeji || CEO, Linda Ikeji Media

51. Louise Mushikiwabo || Secretary General, Organisationinternationale de la Francophonie

52. Lucy Quist || Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Morgan Stanley

53. Lydia Nsekera || Member, International Olympic Committee

54. Magda Wierzycka || CEO, Sygnia

55. Maggie Kigozi || Chairperson, Africa Scout Foundation

56. MamokgethiPhakeng (Prof) || Vice-Chancellor, University of Cape Town

57. Mansa Nettey || CEO, StanChart Ghana

58. Martine Coffi-Studer || Chairperson, Bollore Transport & Logistics

59. Massogbe Toure || CEO, SITA S.A

60. Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti (Dr) || Regional Director for Africa, WHO

61. Melene Rossouw || Founder, Women Lead Movement

62. Mimi Kalinda || CEO, Africa Communications Media Group

63. Monica Geingos (H.E) || First Lady, Republic of Namibia

64. Nana AsantewaAfadzinu || Executive Director, WASCI

65. Nathalie Akon Gabala || Regional Head, Mastercard Foundation

66. Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli || Founder, LEAP Africa

67. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala || Board Chair, Gavi Alliance

68. Nompumelelo ThembekileMadisa || CEO, Bidvest Group

69. OlajumokeAdenowo || Founder, AD Consulting

70. OumouSangare || Musician

71. Owen Omogiafo || CEO, Transcorp Group

72. Patricia Obo-Nai || CEO, Vodafone Ghana

73. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka (Dr) || Executive Director, UN Women

74. Racheal Njoroge || Managing Director, Cummins

75. Rachel Sibande (Dr) || Founder, mHub

76. RashaKelej (Dr) || CEO, Merck Foundation

77. Rawya Mansour || Founder, RAMSCO

78. RaychelleOmamo || Minister, Foreign Affairs (Kenya)

79. Rita Bissoonauth || Head, AU International Centre for Girls and Women's Education

80. Sahle-Work Zewde (H.E) || President, Ethiopia

81. Shirley AyorkorBotchwey || Minister, Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (Ghana)

82. Sinach || Musician

83. Sisi Ntombela || Premier, Free State (South Africa)

84. Snowy Khoza (Dr) || CEO, Bigen Africa

85. Soham El Wardini || Mayor, Dakar

86. Sola David-Borha || Group CEO, Standard Bank Africa

87. Stella Nyanzi (Dr.) || Convenor, Women's Protest Uganda

88. Sylvia Mulinge || Chief Customer Officer, Safaricom

89. TemieGiwa-Tubosun || Founder, LifeBank

90. Toyin Sanni || CEO, Emerging Africa Capital

91. Toyin Saraki || Founder, Wellbeing Foundation Africa

92. Uche Pedro || Founder, BELLANAIJA

93. Vera Daves De Sousa || Minister, Finance (Angola)

94. Vera Songwe (Dr) || Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa

95. Wala'aEssam Al-Boushi || Minister, Youth and Sport (Sudan)

96. Wanjira Mathai || Vice President & Regional Director for Africa, World Resources Institute

97. Winnie Byanyima || Executive Director, UNAIDS

98. Yemi Alade || Musician

99. Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr || Mayor, Freetown

100. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed || Minister, Finance (Nigeria)

Contributed by Amr Jalal from "For Africa" Media

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)