Merck Foundation To Announce Journalists in Africa and Latin America for Best Media Coverage of Coronavirus, as Winners of Stay at Home Media Recognition Awards

Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, during the Award Ceremony being held via VC, addressing the winners of Africa "Stay At Home" Media Recognition Awards 2020

During a video conference, Dr. Rasha Kelej conducted the Merck Foundation Award Ceremony to celebrate the Winners of Africa and Latin America "Stay at Home" Media Recognition Awards and welcome them to Merck Foundation Alumni.

81 Winners from 28 African Countries and 16 Winners from 4 Latin American Countries were felicitated by Merck Foundation CEO through the Virtual Award Ceremony.

Merck Foundation to advance Media capacity in Africa to improve their standard of reporting and advocating for Health, Social and Economic issues in their countries.

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the winners of "Stay at Home" Media Recognition Awards for African Countries, Latin American, and Asian Countries for their best media coverage of coronavirus. The main objective of these awards is to raise awareness on 'How to Stay Safe and Keep Physically and Mentally Healthy during Coronavirus Lockdown' with the aim to separate facts from myths and misconceptions.

The "Stay at Home" Media Recognition Awards for Africa were introduced in partnership with African First Ladies of Ghana, Nigeria, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Malawi, Namibia, Niger, Guinea Conakry, Burundi, Central African Republic (C.A.R.), Chad, Zimbabwe, Zambia, The Gambia, Liberia and Congo Brazzaville, Angola and Mozambique.

"I am very proud of all our winners. We received a very good response from the journalists. I truly believe that Media plays a crucial role in educating and sensitizing our communities about health and sensitive topics and not only during the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, through the awards, we are recognizing the distinguished reportage and the exceptional work of journalists who have the potential to break the silence and be the storytellers and the voice or the voiceless so that they become Merck Foundation Champions to help us to eliminate infertility stigma and empower girls through education in developing countries and underserved communities," said Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

"Therefore, we welcome the winners as Merck Foundation Alumni, and hope that they will be working together to create a culture shift as a part of 'Merck More than a Mother' and 'Educating Linda' programs," Rasha Kelej added.

Merck Foundation also rewarded all the winners by providing them with one-year access to an online educational training program called "MasterClass". The MasterClass is an immersive online experience and self-paced learning course in English that can be accessed anywhere with the Internet.

Here is the list of winners:

Winners from Southern African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of Malawi, H.E. Monica Chakwera; The First Lady of Namibia, H.E. Monica Geingos; The First Lady of Zambia, H.E. Esther Lungu and The First Lady of Zimbabwe, H.E. Auxillia Mnangagwa:

SOUTHERN AFRICAN COUNTRIES

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Tendai Rupapa - The Herald, ZIMBABWE (500 USD)

Keletso Thobega - Botswana Guardian and The Midweek Sun, BOTSWANA (500 USD)

June Shimuoshili - Unwrap.online, NAMIBIA (500 USD)

SECOND Position:

Faith Mzungu-Vilakati - Daily News, ESWATINI (300 USD)

Andrew Mambondiyani - The African Argument, ZIMBABWE (300 USD)

THIRD Position:

Mercy Malikwa - MW Nation, MALAWI (200 USD)

PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Adolf Kaure - Namibia Media Holdings, NAMIBIA (500 USD)

Henry Sinyangwe - Zambia Daily Mail, ZAMBIA (500 USD)

SECOND Position:

Violet Mengo - Zambia Daily Mail, ZAMBIA (300 USD)

Bridget Mananavire - Independent Senior Reporter, ZIMBABWE (300 USD)

THIRD Position:

Cliff Chiduku - News Day, ZIMBABWE (200 USD)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Abdullah Vawda - LENZ TV, SOUTH AFRICA (500 USD)

Selima Henock - Namibian Broadcasting Corporation, NAMIBIA (500 USD)

SECOND Position:

Denver Kisting - Namibian Broadcasting Corporation, NAMIBIA (300 USD)

Aston Gondwe - Malawi Broadcasting Corporation, MALAWI (300 USD)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Rachel Nghimulitete - Namibian Broadcasting Cooperation, NAMIBIA (500 USD)

SECOND Position:

Team - The Children's Radio, SOUTH AFRICA (300 USD)

Aunyango Nkhoma - Zodiak Broadcasting Station, MALAWI (300 USD)

THIRD Position:

Prudence Siabana - Radio Phoenix, ZAMBIA (200 USD)

Winners from West African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of The Gambia, H. E. Fatoumatta Bahbarrow and The First Lady of Liberia, H.E. Clar Marie Weah:

WEST AFRICAN COUNTRIES

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Alieu Ceesay - Q TV, GAMBIA (500 USD)

SECOND Position:

Hawa Dolly - Liberia News Agency, LIBERIA (300 USD)

PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Ishmael Sallieu Koroma - Concord Times Newspaper and Pan African Visions Online.com, SIERRA LEONE (500 USD)

Here are the winners from East African Countries:

EAST AFRICAN COUNTRIES

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Hillary Orinde - Standard Media Group, KENYA (500 USD)

SECOND Position:

Arnold Kwizera - CNBC Africa, RWANDA (300 USD)

THIRD Position:

Geoffrey Kamadi - Scientific African, KENYA (200 USD)

PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Esther Oluka - Daily Monitor, UGANDA (500 USD)

SECOND Position:

Veronica Romwald Mrema - Jamvi La Habari, TANZANIA (300 USD)

Lydia Atieno Barasa - The New Times, RWANDA (300 USD)

THIRD Position:

Evelyn Makena Gatobu - People Daily, KENYA (200 USD)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Mashirima Kapombe - Citizen TV, KENYA (500 USD)

Dorcas Wangira - Citizen TV, KENYA (500 USD)

SECOND Position:

Daniel Sebakijje - NBS TV, UGANDA (300 USD)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Mwanaisha Makumbuli - Highlands FM Radio, TANZANIA (500 USD)

SECOND Position:

Kigongo Issa - Radio Bilal, UGANDA (300 USD)

Winners from French-speaking African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of Central African Republic (CAR), H.E. Brigitte Touadera; The First Lady of Burundi, H.E. Angeline Ndayishimiye; The First Lady of Niger, H.E. Aissata Issoufou Mahamadou:

FRENCH SPEAKING AFRICAN COUNTRIES

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Arsene-Jonathan Mosseavo - Blog Lanoca, C.A.R., (500 USD)

Abdel Aziz Hali - La Presse de, TUNISIA (500 USD)

SECOND Position:

Alphonse Julio - Global News, BENIN (300 USD)

Boris Esono Nwenfor - Pan African Vision, CAMEROON (300 USD)

THIRD Position:

Elise Nandrasanela - L'Express de Madagascar, MADAGASCAR (200 USD)

Bahwa Ferdinand - Le Journal.Africa, BURUNDI (200 USD)

PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Issa Moussa - Niger Times, NIGER (500 USD)

SECOND Position:

Koami Agbetiafa - Niger Le Republicain, NIGER (300 USD)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Salissou kaka - Saraounia FM, NIGER (500 USD)

Boussanga Bissa - Radio Voix Du Paysan, BURKINA FASO (500 USD)

SECOND Position:

Mokwe Welisane Epse Nkeng Ngoneh - Cameroon Radio Television, CAMEROON (300 USD)

Winners from Portuguese-speaking African Countries in partnership with The First Lady of Angola, H.E. Ana Dias Lourenco and The First Lady of Mozambique, H.E. Isaura Ferrao Nyusi:

PORTUGUESE SPEAKING AFRICAN COUNTRIES

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Cornelio Rosa - Televisao de Mocambique, MOZAMBIQUE (500 USD)

PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Cesar Silveira - Valor Economico, ANGOLA (500 USD)

Evelina Muchanga Mavie - Sociedade do Noticias, MOZAMBIQUE (500 USD)

SECOND Position:

Lidia Manuel Cossa - Jornal Dossiers & Factos, MOZAMBIQUE (300 USD)

THIRD Position:

Frederico Lucas Jamisse Mossigueja - Jornal domingo-Sociedade do Noticias, MOZAMBIQUE (200 USD)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Abdul Remane Alifate Ibraimo - TV Surdo, MOZAMBIQUE (500 USD)

SECOND Position:

Pascoal Malate - Televisao de Mocambique, MOZAMBIQUE (300 USD)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Jeremias Mondlane - Radio Mozambique, MOZAMBIQUE (500 USD)

SECOND Position:

Sumali Gilberto Sumagil Picaires - Radio Mozambique, MOZAMBIQUE (300 USD)

THIRD Position:

Nelson Mainato - Radio Mozambique, MOZAMBIQUE (200 USD)

ARABIC SPEAKING AFRICAN COUNTRIES

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Sama Saeed - Al-Watan, EGYPT (500 USD)

Winners from Ghana in partnership with The First Lady of Ghana, H.E. Rebecca Akufo-Addo:

GHANA

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Albert Futukpor - Ghana News Agency (500 USD)

SECOND Position:

Lydia Kukua Asamoah - Ghana News Agency (300 USD)

PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman - New Times Corporation (500 USD)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Grace Hammoah Asare - Media General, TV3 (500 USD)

SECOND Position:

Nana Yaw Gyimah Mensah - Multimedia Group Limited (300 USD)

Wendy Laryea - TV 3 Network (300 USD)

Winners from Nigeria in partnership with The First Lady of Nigeria, H.E. Dr Aisha Muhammadu Buhari:

NIGERIA

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Ishioma Emi Mary - Ventures Africa (500 USD)

Ebere Agozie - GFH News (500 USD)

SECOND Position:

Odimegwu Onwumere - The Nigerian Voice (300 USD)

PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Ojoma Akor - Daily Trust (500 USD)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Aneta Felix - TV360 Nigeria (500 USD)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Ekene Odigwe - Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Coalcity FM (500 USD)

Winners from DRC in partnership with The First Lady of Democratic Republic of the Congo, H.E. Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi:

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Cassien Tribunal Aungane - Radio Centrale and "Diplomacy & Development" (500 USD)

Mukanya Kafuata Andre - Mbote Africa (500 USD)

SECOND Position:

Stephie Manza Mukinzi - Alert Coronavirus (300 USD)

PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Mathy Musau Dinyika - Forum Des As (500 USD)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Muemba Wa Muemba Donat - Jua Magazine (500 USD)

SECOND Position:

Jessy Nzengu - Palmier Radio-Television Communautaire (300 USD)

THIRD Position:

Kazadi Lukusa Nicolas - Radiotelevision Happy Day (200 USD)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Aly Bukasa Kabambi - Radio Communautaire Butook (500 USD)

SECOND Position:

Jody Daniel Nkashama- Radio Okapi (300 USD)

MALI

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Fousseni Togola - Phileingora (500 USD)

SECOND Position:

Cheick Moctar Traore and Team - L'essor (300 USD)

PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Brehima Traore - L'Esperance (500 USD)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Moussa Abdoulaye Papa Haidara - ORTM A Bamako (500 USD)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Moussa Kone - Radio Chaine 2 de ORTM (500 USD)

LATIN AMERICAN COUNTRIES

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Jose Lebena Acevo and Ignacio Gomez Villasenor - Publimetro, MEXICO (1000 USD)

Luiza Pollo Mazurek - Tab.uol media, BRAZIL (1000 USD)

SECOND Position:

Nicolas Bustamante Hernandez & Santiago Vargas - El Tiempo, COLOMBIA (750 USD)

THIRD Position:

Mariana Fernandez Camacho - Infobae Online, ARGENTINA (500 USD)

PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Andre Biernath - Veja Saude, BRAZIL (1000 USD)

SECOND Position:

Ana Catalina Baldrich - Credential Magazine, COLOMBIA (750 USD)

Claudia Cristina Nicolini - La Gaceta, ARGENTINA (750 USD)

THIRD Position:

Carla Martinez Guillen - El Universal, MEXICO (500 USD)

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Adriana Becerra - En Transicion TV, MEXICO (1000 USD)

SECOND Position:

Laura Daicz- LePlante LaSabia, COLOMBIA (750 USD)

Roxana Lopresti - Canal 9, ARGENTINA (750 USD)

THIRD Position:

Jusciane Matos de Lima - TV Justica, BRAZIL (500 USD)

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Corina Gonzalez Tejedor - Radio Cantilo, ARGENTINA (1000 USD)

SECOND Position:

Daniel Revol - Radio La Red, ARGENTINA (750 USD)

ASIA

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS:

FIRST Position:

Revathi Murugappan - The Star, MALAYSIA (500 USD)

SECOND Position:

Milan Rijal - Online Khabar, NEPAL (300 USD)

Nino Chibchiuri - IWPR, GEORGIA (300 USD)

