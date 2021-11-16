Meribindiya International Academy has been awarded the Best Beauty School Award

New Delhi (India), November 16 (ANI/PNN): When you have a strong will and are determined, when you want to do something great and single-mindedly work towards a goal, you are bound to get rewarded.

Meribindiya International Academy is a leading and renowned beautician training centre and a name in the industry located in the Delhi/NCR.

The students get exceptional training and quality education in the academy by professional beauty experts. This academy has given wings to every young woman who dreamt of becoming a makeup artist and also played a crucial role in their career path. This journey still continues.

Amidst this incredible journey, there is a piece of good news for the academy. Recently, at the famous National Achievers Award2021 (NAA), Meribindiya International Academy has been awarded the title of the "(https://www.meribindiya.com) Best Beauty School" by a brand icon.

Meribindiya International Academy received this award from the well-known and eminent television and films actress Hina Khan. Big Boss fame Hina Khan appreciated the academy for its wonderful work and has also wished the academy the best for its future endeavours.

The entire team and the students of Meribindiya International Academy are super thrilled to receive the award. Moreover, during the festive time of Diwali, receiving the award of Best Beauty School has put them in the celebration mode. Meribindiya International Academy's founder Lata Ji is also excited to receive this award.

On this occasion, she stated that such awards boost the morale of the academy. We are inspired to perform better. She also said that in future, Meribindiya International Academy will continue to work like this and will never compromise on the quality parameters. She also stated that the academy has played a vital role in training young women and gave them high-flying careers. The girls got acquainted with the beauty and makeup skills and used their knowledge to become full-fledged professionals in this industry. This has made them self-reliant.

There are multiple courses that are being run in the academy. The beauty experts impart quality training to the students related to makeup, hairstyle, nail art and many more things. Through practical training, the students get an environment to learn and grow. This is the reason why the placement record of this academy is exceptional, and the students' post completion of the courses end up having numerous job opportunities.

You got it right! The 100% placement record of Meribindiya International Academy makes it remarkable and different from other beauty schools. Any academy does not get awarded just like this. For achieving such a milestone, hard work, quality, farsightedness, and dedication is required. This accolade is just the starting of a successful journey.

These days professional courses are trending and also in demand by so many individuals. Off lately, there is a growing interest in the beauty industry. Girls are taking an interest in learning about makeup, hairstyle, draping styles, eye makeup, and nail art. It is gradually becoming a booming industry with endless job opportunities. Girls want to take this up professionally.

They are also earning huge in this profession as now it is a high paying field. So many women have been empowered and become highly skilled. Not just this-they have become self-sustained and confident. People are becoming future-ready by pursuing these courses and gaining an in-depth knowledge of the nitty-gritty of hair care and skin care.

"We have promised ourselves that we will not compromise with quality at all. The goal is yet to be accomplished! There is a long way to go as we just have started.

