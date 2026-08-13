PNN Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 13: In a landmark step towards transforming music education and strengthening India's creative economy, Shankar Mahadevan Academy and the Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), through its flagship institution, the Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS), formalized a strategic collaboration during SANGAM™ 2026, the Academy's prestigious global music festival. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged during the festival in the presence of Padma Shri Shankar Mahadevan, Chairman, Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) and Founder, Shankar Mahadevan Academy; Dr. Mohit Soni, Chief Executive Officer, MESC; Mr. Sridhar Ranganathan, Founder & CEO, Clood On Inc. and Shankar Mahadevan Academy; acclaimed theatre, television and film actor Amit Behl, along with distinguished members of the music fraternity, academia and industry.

SANGAM™ serves as the Academy's flagship global platform, bringing together students, faculty, mentors, affiliate partners and music enthusiasts from across the world to celebrate the spirit of music through performances, masterclasses, collaborative learning and industry interactions. The festival offers aspiring musicians a unique opportunity to showcase their talent before eminent maestros while learning directly from accomplished artists and experts. The collaboration marks the coming together of three institutions with complementary strengths: - Shankar Mahadevan Academy will bring its globally recognised music pedagogy, faculty expertise and decades of excellence in music education. - Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), India's apex industry-led Sector Skill Council for the media and entertainment sector, will provide the national skilling framework, industry standards, occupational qualifications and certification ecosystem.

- Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS), operating under the aegis of MESC & NSDC, will serve as the academic and implementation partner, delivering world-class education through its creative campuses, industry-integrated infrastructure and future-focused learning environment. Together, the partnership aims to create a comprehensive ecosystem for music education that seamlessly integrates artistic excellence with structured skill development, formal education and industry readiness. The collaboration will focus on: - Delivering specialised music, vocal arts and music production programmes across IICS campuses. - Integrating music education into certificate, diploma and degree pathways in collaboration with higher education institutions. - Developing industry-aligned Qualification Packs (QPs), curricula and learning resources aligned with evolving industry requirements.

- Strengthening faculty development and Train-the-Trainer initiatives to build a robust ecosystem of music educators. - Promoting blended learning through digital platforms, immersive studio-based training and technology-enabled education. - Enabling government-recognised certifications and nationally benchmarked skill qualifications. - Creating opportunities for entrepreneurship, intellectual property development, original content creation and independent music careers. - Facilitating internships, live industry projects, performances, mentorship and employment opportunities through MESC's extensive industry network. The partnership is designed to bridge the gap between creative education and professional careers while nurturing the next generation of performers, composers, music producers, educators and entrepreneurs who will contribute to India's rapidly expanding creative economy. Speaking on the occasion, Padma Shri Shankar Mahadevan, Chairman, MESC and Founder, Shankar Mahadevan Academy, said:

"Music has the power to transform lives, and quality education plays a defining role in nurturing talent. Through this collaboration, we are creating a structured pathway where passion meets professional excellence. By bringing together world-class pedagogy, industry standards and institutional excellence, we hope to empower aspiring musicians with opportunities to learn, perform, innovate and build meaningful careers." Dr. Mohit Soni, Chief Executive Officer, MESC, said: "This collaboration represents a significant milestone in strengthening India's music education ecosystem. By combining the academic excellence of Shankar Mahadevan Academy with MESC's national skilling framework and the Indian Institute of Creative Skills' state-of-the-art creative infrastructure, we are building an integrated model that prepares learners with industry-relevant competencies, recognised certifications, practical exposure and enhanced employability. This partnership reflects our commitment to creating future-ready creative professionals for India's growing media and entertainment sector."

Mr. Sridhar Ranganathan, Founder & CEO, Clood On Inc. and Shankar Mahadevan Academy, added: "At Shankar Mahadevan Academy, our vision has always been to make high-quality music education accessible while preserving artistic excellence. This collaboration with MESC and the Indian Institute of Creative Skills allows us to expand that vision by connecting structured learning with recognised qualifications, industry opportunities and innovative career pathways for aspiring musicians across the country." The collaboration between Shankar Mahadevan Academy, Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) and the Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS) represents a significant step towards building a future-ready creative talent pipeline for India. By integrating education, industry engagement and nationally recognised skill development, the partnership seeks to empower learners, strengthen educators, foster innovation and create sustainable career opportunities across the music and creative industries.

About Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) is the industry-led Sector Skill Council for the Media & Entertainment sector, operating under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India. MESC develops occupational standards, qualifications, certification frameworks and industry-led skilling initiatives to create a globally competitive creative workforce. About Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS) The Indian Institute of Creative Skills (IICS) is the flagship institution of MESC, established to develop world-class talent across media, entertainment and creative technology disciplines. IICS offers industry-integrated education, cutting-edge infrastructure and experiential learning across emerging creative domains, preparing learners for careers in India's fast-growing creative economy.

About Shankar Mahadevan Academy Shankar Mahadevan Academy is a globally recognised institution dedicated to music education, offering structured learning programmes in Indian music and contemporary disciplines through technology-enabled pedagogy, expert faculty and an international network of students and educators. For Queries: Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC) Email: info@mescindia.org Website: www.mescindia.org (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)