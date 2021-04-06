Mesmerizing surgeon Dr Mohil Patel's revolutionary career is an inspiration for future medicos

You would like to read
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 6 (ANI/PNN): Dr Mohil D Patel is a renowned Gynaecologist and Best Laparoscopic Surgeon in Gujarat. Dr Mohil Patel is dedicated to Gynae Endoscopy and Minimally Invasive Gynaecology at "Ankur Maternity Home & Clinic" for the last 10 years. He is the Managing Director of Ankur Maternity Home & Clinic in Ahmedabad Nava Naroda.
Laparoscopic or "minimally invasive" surgery is a specialized technique of performing surgery. In the past, this technique was commonly used for gynecologic surgery and gallbladder surgery. Over the last 10 years, the use of this technique has expanded into intestinal and hernia surgery.
Dr Mohil Patel has successfully operated the largest fibroid removed laparoscopically at 3.5kg (Done in Ahmedabad) He also holds the record for Successfully operated achondroplasia patient for laparoscopic hysterectomy (20-week size uterus).
Recently, Dr Mohil Patel received the Pride of Nation Award for Best laparoscopic surgeon Gujarat by Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Vijay Rupani, Radiocity 91.1 FM Game Changer Awards 2020 in Obstetrics and Gynaecology category by Hon Energy Minister of Gujarat Saurabh Patel. Dr Mohil Patel has also been honoured & recognized by Radio City 91.1 Ahmedabad as an Icon for excellence in the category of Gynec & Laparoscopic Surgeries.
Dr Mohil Patel is an academician and involved in most Gynae conferences & workshops for demonstrating her superb surgical skills "LIVE"
* He has contributed to numerous papers in various international journals and books
* He conducts various teaching programs and conferences.
The special training programs conducted by her at Ankur Maternity Home & Clinic
Dr Mohil Patel has organized and conducted several CME's for the promotion of Minimally Invasive Gynaecology under the banner of "Ankur Maternity Home & Clinic". He has also trained many Indian & International Doctors in Minimally Invasive Gynaecology and has been a Training Surgeon for minimally invasive Gynaecology.
He has organized many 'Free Surgical Camps' for poor patients at Ankur Maternity Home & Clinic. Dr Mohil Patel has contributed to many chapters in Gynaecology Endoscopy Surgery books and is actively involved in various academic activities of teaching and new research and has many papers in various international journals to his credit.
However, behind this charismatic persona lies years of study and hard work coupled with a skilful understanding of the doctor-patient relationship. All this has made him one of the most sought-after medicos in his profession. The kind of experience that Dr Mohil Patel has gained in his working years so far is amazing.
