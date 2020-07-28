Messe Frankfurt India announces entry into virtual space through its first digital business platform for 'ISH India powered by IPA'

Messe Frankfurt India together with the Indian Plumbing Association have mutually agreed to postpone the 2020 edition of ISH India powered by IPA and will be introducing ISH India Virtual powered by IPA - a new digital sourcing model for the industry.

The digital business platform marks Messe Frankfurt India's entry into the virtual space and will be a stepping stone for future planned hybrid events for the company in India.

In consultation with members of IPA and supporting associations, the 2020 edition of ISH India powered by IPA has been postponed and set to be hosted from May 6 - 8, 2021 in Mumbai.

In order to support 'sourcing opportunities' for the sector, Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India has announced the launch of ISH India Virtual powered by IPA that will continue to keep the industry connected for business networking.

The new digital sourcing platform for the building technology sector will be held on September 17 - 18th, 2020, and primarily focus on technologies for plumbing, sanitation, bathroom, and water management solutions which are the key exhibit segments of ISH India powered by IPA.

Unlike other virtual trade show platforms in the market, ISH India's Virtual edition provides an intelligent networking platform that efficiently matches participants, delivers qualified meetings, and increases ROI, all powered by Artificial Intelligence.

With the platform being highly product and exhibitor centric, it truly resonates the group's tradeshow principal of 'connecting buyers and sellers.'

The traditional 'Exhibition Booths' will be swapped with customized 'Exhibitor Dashboards' with advanced connecting features that enable buyers and attendees to fully network and source online through the platform.

International and domestic manufacturers exhibiting at this virtual platform will be able to interact in real-time via video calls, target specific groups of buyers, and with access to live attendee analytics will be able to measure and track their ROI.

A host of other value additions such as live sessions, product demos, etc. will definitely enhance the B2B sourcing experience for the industry and exhibitors of ISH India powered by IPA.

A first for the Indian subsidiary of the global trade fair organizers Messe Frankfurt GmbH, this will be a stepping stone for its future planned hybrid events and exhibitions in India.

"Messe Frankfurt India has been actively looking at entering the digital space and over the past few months, we have been exploring a combination of live virtual events, webinars, and building tools that can create a fine balance between virtual connections and face-to-face interactions," shared Raj Manek.

"We are now working on building a digital sourcing model for the Building Technology sector that we are very excited about and will particularly target the exhibit segments of 'ISH India powered by IPA'. This digital platform's matchmaking capabilities will be entirely AI driven and can significantly increases the online exposure of our exhibitors, giving them an extended virtual marketing tool. We are also working on integrating rich content formats such as webinars, live demos that will enhance both sourcing and business networking experience for the industry," added Raj.

As a group that has been into the trade fair business since the last 780 years, Messe Frankfurt strongly believes that business relations and personal encounters at exhibitions will be irreplaceable but offering a hybrid platform will become a standard feature at our physical events, so that we continue to offer our customers enhanced value propositions to expand reach and transform virtual connections into face-to-face interactions.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.