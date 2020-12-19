Metro Brands Ltd Plans Aggressive Expansion; Readies War Chest to Partner with Brands, Ventures in Ecommerce, Footwear and Accessories Space

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Metro Brands Ltd, India's second-largest fashion footwear retailer, has plans for aggressively expanding its portfolio in 2021 through strategic partnerships with reputed as well as upcoming brands and Ventures engaged in tech & innovation in Ecommerce as well as footwear & accessories pace. The 73-year-old footwear company clocks revenues in excess of Rs. 1400 Cr from its offline business and a double-digit growth rate from its online vertical.

Founded in 1947 as a stand-alone footwear retailer, the ISO:9000-2001 certified Metro Brands Ltd. today houses brands such as Metro Shoes, Mochi, Walkway at its outlets and is the national retail partner for Crocs in India. With a widespread network of over 550 retail stores in 127 cities across the country, the brand has a store at key locations with maximum footfall including leading malls, leading marketplaces, high street locations and airports.

"This year has been challenging for the retail industry in general, but it has also given us an opportunity to go back to the drawing board and re-organize our business strategies to be ready for future expansion. In 2021, we see a huge opportunity in India for growth, particularly through partnerships with new as well as established international brands. We, at Metro Brands, have over seven decades of expertise in opening and operating stores across India, an omni-channel outreach, knowledge of regional retail preferences and a robust supply chain supported with cutting edge technology and processes, all of which are absolutely essential for new brands who want to spread their wings in the Indian market," said Farah Malik Bhanji, MD, Metro Brands Ltd.

The debt-free asset-light brand has two state-of-the-art warehouses, spread across 3,00,000 sq ft and is equipped to support the rapid expansion of its partners. Metro Brands currently has strategic partnerships with more than 200 domestic and international vendors.

