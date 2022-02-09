MetroMedi.com - Online Pharmacy Startup reshaping as aggregator for organic stores to serve customers better

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): MetroMedi is the fastest growing Online Pharmacy, e-Health & Wellness store based out of South India (Hyderabad). At MetroMedi they make a wide range of prescription medicines and other health products conveniently available all across India.

"We at MetroMedi are revolutionizing Healthcare Experience for Bharat by providing quick, efficient, affordable and trusted healthcare & Wellness to the people of Bharat by leveraging the existing network of pharmacies, Wellness & Emergency Health Startups through our MetroMedi app," says Vaddi Satyanarayana - Chief Growth Officer - MetroMedi.com.

Even Two and Three-tier cities and Rural villages can now have access to all the medicines through MetroMedi.com. They are currently serving a 175000 plus-customer base in Telangana, Karnataka & Andhra Pradesh. MetroMedi sells a wide range of products, including Pharmaceutical and Wellness products - medicines, vitamins, medical devices, and test kits, and fast-moving consumer goods - home and personal care products, baby care products, sanitizers & Organic/Natural Groceries.

"Although right now, We are delivering Medicines as a major part but there is a huge demand for organic and natural products from our customer base. So, Apart from partnering with the many medical distributor chains, MetroMedi is now planning to tie up with the selected Organic stores in every city that are matching with the standards of MetroMedi to serve our customers better. MetroMedi believes in prevention and cure and we plan to suggest patients undergo different kinds of lifestyles and activities to avoid a particular disease. MetroMedi aims to act as a family member and also proactively taking care of the patient's health care & wellness," said Vaddi Satyanarayana - Chief Growth Officer - MetroMedi.com.

"Currently, the relationship between a chemist and a patient is quite transactional; People have started paying attention to what is right or wrong for their Health and hence the consumption of Organic or Naturally grown food has increased. MetroMedi is planning to come in a big way to become an aggregator by listing selected Organic, Natural, Ayurvedic Product stores to meet our customers demand," added Vaddi Satyanarayana - Chief Growth Officer - MetroMedi.com.

MetroMedi is also tied up with the Srestayu to supply Ayurvedic products to the customers and also with SriHaun Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd. for any kind of emergency services including COVID & Non-COVID Services, Physiotherapy, Online Doctor Consultation, Rehabitat Centers, Home Care Services, Diabetic Management, Hypertension and Psychology counselling Services etc to our customers. "Hope this Partnership with Srestayu and Srihaun Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd. will add more Value to our Customers," states Vaddi Satyanarayana - Chief Growth Officer - MetroMedi.com.

Srestayu is a WHO-GMP & ISO certified manufacturing unit with automation technologies backed by holistic healers, Practitioners, Doctors, Experienced Ayurvedic Professionals & Medical Mentors. They assured the best quality and good standards in their products.

"We are super excited to associate with you for placing our Ayush approved Ayurvedic products in your e-health store. We help people in transforming their life with our natural methods and Ayurveda insights backed by Scientific research and medical facts," states P Vinod Kumar - CEO - Srestayu.

SriHaun Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd. is a health care service provider that provides all health services that includes COVID & Non-COVID Services, Physiotherapy, Yoga, Nursing, Online Doctor Consultation, Rehabitat Centers, Home Care Services, Diagnostic Services, Diabetic Management, Hypertension and Psychology counselling Services etc. "Hope this a very good platform for us to collaborate and expand our services and as well it was the best platform to serve the customers better in this pandemic situation," says Dr Rajkumar Bandari - Director - SriHaun Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd.

On their Customers request, MetroMedi is also now coming up with a great notion called "MetroMedi Relief" that helps for online consultations on many health issues and many more.

This Metromedi Relief program for Online Counselling especially Psychologists, Therapists, Andrologists, Endocrinologists, Diabetes specialists, nutritionist etc helps customers to select the best medication for their specific needs. We believe that everyone deserves access to personalized, non-judgmental mental health care. Improving access to high-quality mental health care for health plans. Our coordinated care model enables us to provide integrative, comprehensive care for our patients which leads to significant improvement in clinical outcomes.

For more details, Please visit our website (https://www.metromedi.com) or Call/Whatsapp - +91 9347422222.

