NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5: Ameera Shah-led Metropolis Healthcare Limited, India's second-largest and the most respected diagnostic chain, has been honoured with the prestigious 'Excellence in Laboratory Quality' Award at the BW HealthcareWorld Excellence Summit & Awards 2026. The recognition acknowledges Metropolis' leadership in building a robust, technology-enabled quality ecosystem that delivers accurate, reliable, and clinically meaningful diagnostics to millions of patients across India. At the core of this achievement is Metropolis' integrated quality intelligence framework, which combines scientific rigour, data-driven governance, advanced analytics, standardised laboratory practices, and continuous quality monitoring to ensure consistency across the entire diagnostic journey--from sample collection and transportation to testing and report delivery.

Achievements at a Glance Metropolis today delivers 99.99% report accuracy across 3,512 diagnostic tests, maintains 100% compliance with ISO 15189:2022 standards across accredited laboratories, and stringently monitors quality data points through advanced analytics platforms. Its quality ecosystem is further strengthened by 582 NABL-accredited sample collection facilities, and a network of more than 275 authorized signatories providing scientific oversight and governance over reporting and verification of all new test/ method/ platform before induction. Metropolis has consistently invested in building one of India's most comprehensive laboratory excellence ecosystems. Its network-wide governance framework spans over 210 laboratories and thousands of patient touchpoints, supported by NABL and CAP accreditations, standardised SOPs, structured audit systems, real-time monitoring, and analytics-driven quality control processes.

A key differentiator has been the introduction of the Quality Score Index (QSI), a first-of-its-kind scientific performance framework that establishes measurable and uniform benchmarks across laboratories. The framework evaluates performance across multiple scientific and operational parameters, including audit outcomes, external quality assurance performance, compliance indicators, complaint resolution timelines, and academic engagement metrics, helping drive continuous improvement across the network. Building on this foundation of measurable quality, Metropolis has developed advanced scientific and digital initiatives, including an AI-assisted Directory of Services and Tests and 'Next Best Action' clinical intelligence tools that support evidence-based diagnostic interpretation and clinical decision-making. The framework is further supported by annual audits aligned with ISO 15189, CLSI, and CAP guidelines, along with Internal Quality Control (IQC) analytics, digital audit management systems, and real-time intelligence dashboards. Together, these enable proactive identification of quality gaps, faster corrective actions, and continuous improvement across the network. Collectively, these initiatives translate into greater diagnostic confidence, improved consistency, and more informed clinical decision-making for patients and healthcare providers.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Surendran Chemmenkotil, Managing Director, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, said, "Quality in diagnostics directly impacts clinical decision-making and patient outcomes, making it one of the most critical responsibilities in healthcare. This recognition validates our long-standing commitment to building a deeply integrated and standardised ecosystem across our network. As we continue to expand our footprint, our focus remains on ensuring that every patient, irrespective of location, receives the same high standard of diagnostic accuracy, reliability, and scientific excellence. Initiatives such as the Quality Score Index and Pre-Analytical Compliance (PAC) framework reflect our commitment to making excellence measurable, transparent, and continuously improvable."

Dr. Kirti Chadha, Chief Scientific and Innovation Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, added: "At Metropolis, quality is not viewed as a checkpoint, but as a continuously evolving scientific discipline embedded into every stage of laboratory operations. Our integrated quality intelligence framework combines rigorous accreditation standards, structured governance, advanced analytics, internal quality controls, EQAS (External Quality Assurance Scheme) monitoring, and continuous skilling of laboratory professionals. This recognition reflects the collective commitment of our scientific and operational teams towards delivering consistent, reliable, and clinically meaningful diagnostics." Supported by 100% participation in External Quality Assurance Programmes (EQAS/PT), specialist-led medical governance, and over four decades of diagnostic expertise, Metropolis remains committed to advancing diagnostic excellence, strengthening patient trust, and improving healthcare outcomes through scientific innovation and operational discipline.

*NABL - National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories *CAP - College of American Pathologists *CLSI - Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute About Metropolis Healthcare Limited Established in 1981, Metropolis Healthcare Limited is India's second-largest diagnostic chain, led by visionary leader Ms. Ameera Shah. With over four decades of excellence, Metropolis has been a pioneer in delivering best-in-class diagnostic services to patients, healthcare providers, and corporates across India and Africa. The company's extensive footprint spans 28 states, 7 Union Territories, and over 750+ towns in India, supported by a robust network of more than 219 laboratories, 5000 plus patient service centers, and over 10,000 touchpoints. Each year, Metropolis serves millions of individuals by providing actionable health insights that empower better clinical outcomes. Metropolis offers a comprehensive range of more than 4,100 tests and profiles, including advanced tests for diagnosing cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and various genetic abnormalities. The company's commitment to quality and accuracy is reinforced by its consistent CAP proficiency score of over 99% for the past decade, placing it among the top 1% of laboratories worldwide for quality assurance. The Metropolis philosophy is built on the pillars of technological superiority, a warm, patient-centric approach, and reliable diagnostic reports.

For more information, please visit www.metropolisindia.com or click on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)