Metta Social welcomes Jatinder Singh Ahuja as Chief Business Impact Officer

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI/PNN): Metta Social, an impact driven platform enabling social purpose organizations get global visibility, welcomes Jatinder as its Chief Business Impact Officer. Jatinder was the VP CBE and Director CBE at Amdocs, the Chief Growth Officer and Advisor at Dotlines, and the MD at eServGlobal India and Soma Networks. He brings 30+ years of experience to Metta Social.

"Jatinder has an impressive track record of building businesses," said Iftekhar Pathan, Chief Strategic Impact Partnerships at Metta Social. "With his extensive knowledge, experience and business acumen, we believe that Jatinder will help us position ourselves as the platform for creating a better tomorrow."

While at his previous organizations, Jatinder built efficient, scalable teams and business processes. With his enthusiasm, he has developed meaningful relationships with diverse stakeholders from across industries.

"I am beyond excited to be a part of this wonderful company and look forward to taking this opportunity to garner exponential growth. I like where Metta Social is headed and believe there are massive opportunities ahead," said Jatinder.

At Metta Social, Jatinder will be leading the partnership team to generate funds for social impact and work to chalk out a growth strategy for the company.

Metta Social aims to create transparency, and strategically transform CSR missions to create sustainable impact, at scale using deep-tech AI and blockchain-based platforms. Metta Social develops a strategic approach that ensures wealth and social investments go toward clearly defined missions with significant social impact. The company is passionate about doing good and delivering intelligent humane solutions with love, soul and creativity.

Metta Social was formed in Pune, India in 2020, where it remains headquartered to this day.

