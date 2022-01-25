MG Motor announces the 3rd season of its developer program and grant with Startup India and Invest India

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MG Motor India, along with the consortium members, is back with the third season of the MG Developer Program & Grant - the annual flagship innovation program, supported by Startup India and Invest India. The initiative aims to encourage tech start-ups to build new, technologically advanced applications and experiences to strengthen India's mobility space.

The theme for Season 3.0 of MG Developer Program & Grant is centred on car as a platform (CaaP), a future of mobility concept that makes cars safer and smarter. To further propagate this new-age innovation, MG Motor India has also unveiled an in-depth white paper on CaaP to illustrate the game-changing applications of this futuristic technology. The consortium partners are Jio, SAP, Adobe, KoineArth, L & T Technology Services, MapmyIndia, and Bosch amongst others.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India said, "At MG, we strongly believe that collaboration is the key to disruption. We had previously partnered with various startups resulting in successful stories. We believe CaaP has the potential to redefine mobility. Therefore, in MG Developer Program & Grant 3.0 we are inviting all industry stakeholders to contribute towards developing this revolutionary concept."

Deepak Bagla - MD & CEO Invest India said, "India is the 4th largest vehicle market in the world and is expected to be the world's third-largest automotive market in terms of volume by 2026. This program is a crucial step towards nurturing innovation in India's automobile sector, for continued strength in the global economy."

Start-up India and Invest India are government-backed initiatives to empower start-ups for simplification & handholding, funding support, and incentives. It also helps investors looking for investment opportunities and options in India.

MG is inviting participation from start-ups, developers, or individuals under three categories: Utility (location tracking, GPS navigation, search, payment), Security (car and driver analytics), and Entertainment (games, music, etc.). In its first two seasons of MGDP, the automaker had interacted with over 500 start-ups.

