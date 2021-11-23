Microland and Securonix partner to deliver state-of-the-art managed SOC solutions

You would like to read
- Microland donates state-of-the-art cardio-neuro ambulance to Kotagiri Medical Fellowship Hospital: Enabling 24/7 medical support in the Nilgiris
- A digital platform drives Microland's COVID-19 vaccination program for its employees
- Microland recognized as 'Finalist' in the Microsoft 2021 Government Partner of the Year Awards
- Microland names Ashish Mahadwar as Chief Operating Officer
- Microland recognized as Major Contender and Star Performer in the Network Transformation and Managed Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 23 (ANI/PRNewswire): Microland, a global leader in digital transformation services, today announced its strategic partnership with Securonix, a Next-Gen SIEM platform provider to elevate its managed Security Operations Center offering.
The partnership would help enterprises benefit from advanced artificial intelligence-based solutions to detect and nullify threats, in a world seeing exponential rise in data thefts and data protection getting tougher with highly complex security landscape.
"Microland advocates a Cyber Resiliency First approach to defend enterprise critical assets and a strategic partnership with Securonix, a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader, is a significant milestone," said Robert Wysocki, SVP & Global Client Solutions Leader, Cybersecurity, Microland. "It reiterates our commitment to providing a Modern Managed SOC with behavior analytics, powered by the elastic Securonix cloud, with ADR - true open XDR Architecture".
Microland offers 24 x7 SOC-as-a-service solution which tracks the ever-expanding digital footprint of the organization, contextualizes value of data assets, monitors the IT estate for cyber threats and secures it by taking real-time remedial actions. Leveraging Securonix capabilities in UEBA, online monitoring and log management, Microland would further elevate its cyber security services by adding capabilities to detect advanced threats and provide artificial intelligence-based security incident response.
Commenting on the partnership, David Wagner, Vice President, Global MSSPs & Systems Integrators, Securonix said, "We are thrilled to be working with Microland to help customers thwart the advanced attacks that modern organizations experience daily. Our modern, proactive approach to enterprise defense, coupled with Microland's global presence, is sure to deliver unmatched value to organizations looking for a managed SOC offering. The early traction we have experienced together has been incredible, and we look forward to building on that momentum throughout the balance of the year and beyond".
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor