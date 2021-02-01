Microland appoints industry veteran Vivek Radhakrishnan, as Senior Vice President, North America

You would like to read
- Infosys implements Finacle Core Banking Solution for Prabhu Bank, Nepal
- Samba Financial Group selects iGTB's Digital Transaction Banking solution
- HCL Technologies recognized as Leader for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services
- HDFC Bank slips after RBI asks bank to halt digital launches, sourcing new credit cards
- TCS recognized for its AI-based merchandize optimization suite for retailers TCS Optumera
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/Iselin (New Jersey) [USA]/London [UK], February 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): Microland, a global digital transformation company today announced the appointment of Vivek Radhakrishnan as Senior Vice President, North America to accelerate the business growth in the region.
In his role, Vivek will be responsible for all Microland's business in the USA and will be based out of Iselin, New Jersey.
Vivek joins Microland with a 25-year track record of success in driving the digital transformation agenda for clients across verticals that include Banking, Financial Services & Insurance, HealthCare & Life Sciences and Energy & Utilities.
Vivek has donned several leadership positions with major IT services firms and has been responsible for key business roles that included Sales, Delivery and Solution Engineering.
Vivek is a result-oriented executive who is passionate about bringing high growth strategies to his clients and excels at managing executive governance through the operations lifecycle across complex transformation projects. He is deeply committed to driving innovation and best practices in client engagements that help them meet their strategic objectives and exceed on their business goals.
"I am pleased to welcome Vivek to Microland's leadership team. Vivek's vast operating experience across multiple business roles will augment our digital transformation capabilities in the Americas thereby accelerating our growth. In the pandemic hit world, there is a significant need to deliver innovative IT infrastructure solutions that meet the new needs of our clients and help them deal with the new set of challenges," said Ashish Mahadwar, President, Microland.
"I believe Microland's recent recognition as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services reflects our ability to bring to bear a broad suite of innovative solutions to address these client challenges. Vivek's experience of managing global relationships will augur well for Microland in deepening our client relationships. His tremendous experience of driving the Client's transformation agenda will help Microland better execute on "new normal" solutions," Ashish Mahadwar added.
"I am excited to be a part of Microland which has such a deep and resolute focus in the IT and IIoT infrastructure services sector. Microland over the last 3 decades, has been continuously adapting itself in adding value to the everchanging demands of its clients in a fast-changing technology and business landscape. The post pandemic world offers a tremendous growth opportunity for a company like Microland and I am looking forward to contributing towards the realization of its goals," said Vivek Radhakrishnan, commenting on his appointment.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.
Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor