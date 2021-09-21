Microland recognized as Major Contender and Star Performer in the Network Transformation and Managed Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021

Bengaluru [India]/London [UK]/San Jose (California) [US], September 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Microland, a global digital transformation leader announced today that it has been recognized as a Major Contender and Star Performer in the Everest Group's Network Transformation and Managed Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021.

Microland has been recognized for its excellence in service delivery & customer experience, meaningful innovations & IPs to enhance its network solutions and strong network services portfolio.

Reacting to the recognition, Robert Wysocki, Senior Vice President & Global Client Solutions Leader - Networks & Cybersecurity, Microland said, "The recognition is a testament to our capability and excellence in delivering outstanding customer experiences. Our Vision is to transform Networks into Business User-Centric and Transformation enablers for enterprises. Our breadth of Network Services, continued commitment to enhancing Network solutions through next-gen technologies & investments in innovations and IPs have been catalysts in our customers' transformation journeys."

Everest Group in its PEAK Matrix® Reports, evaluates service providers on various parameters which align to the maturity of services portfolio, business value delivered to the customers and delivery footprint in the Network Services domain.

"Microland's strong managed network services portfolio combined with credible investments in developing internal solutions, pricing flexibility, and excellent service execution has led to it being positioned as a Major Contender on Everest Group's 2021 Network Transformation and Managed Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment. Clients have also appreciated Microland for going beyond expectations to provide support during the Covid-19 pandemic," said Mukesh Ranjan, Practice Director, Everest Group.

