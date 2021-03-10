Microland to cover COVID-19 vaccination costs for all employees and their immediate families

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/ Atlanta (Georgia) [USA]/London [UK], March 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Microland, a global digital transformation company, today announced that it would be underwriting the cost of vaccinating all its employees and their immediate families against COVID-19.
Eligible employees will be reimbursed the cost of vaccination under the Microland Medical Insurance Policy. This is part of the company's continuing effort to support the safety and well-being of its employees and their families.
The company over the last 12 months has taken every possible precaution to minimize the impact of the pandemic on its employees' health and safety. The health and safety framework included rapidly implementing Work From Home (WFH) infrastructure and practices, supporting the families of those affected by COVID-19, ensuring access to emergency medical facilities, and maintaining a cautious approach to its Back To Office (BTO) program.
As a socially responsible company, Microland continues to closely monitor the guidelines being provided by local administrations and has set up a COVID-19 task force that ensures adherence to the advisories, while guaranteeing the highest standards in service delivery to all its customers.
Immediately into last year's lockdown, Microland moved to a 100 per cent WFH model in a record time of 10-days and has ensured that there has been no impact on service delivery and relationship management for every one of its customers across the world.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us how to implement processes that ensured an inordinate commitment to safeguard employee health while sustaining a high quality and consistent customer operations. While companies and their policies are being stress tested by the pandemic, I also believe that the pandemic driven changes will result in better workplace practices and enhanced employee engagement programs. Our decision to underwrite the cost of vaccination is aimed at safeguarding the health of employees and their immediate families, as well as steering towards employee relationships that are more meaningful. It's a way for us to tell them 'We Care'," said Srinivasan TR, Chief People Officer, Microland.
