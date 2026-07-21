VMPL New Delhi [India], July 21: Unnati AI 2.0, Unnati se Pragati, a flagship CSR initiative of Microsoft India and Foundation for Innovation and Technology Transfer (FITT), IIT Delhi, has officially been launched on July 19. The programme aims to strengthen India's AI innovation ecosystem at the grassroots by democratizing access to artificial intelligence, nurturing startups, building AI talent, and expanding innovation opportunities across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. The first edition of Unnati AI initiative was launched in April 2025, to accelerate AI-based startups across healthcare, education, sustainability and agriculture complemented with AI skilling for developers across India. In the last one year, Unnati AI accelerated 10 startups, skilled more than 1,000 AI developers, generated a portfolio valuation of around ₹ 1,690 Cr and created more than 200 jobs.

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries, economies, and the future of work, AI skilling has emerged as a strategic national priority. Building AI fluency is no longer limited to technology professionals; it has become an essential capability for developers, entrepreneurs, researchers, students, and innovators to create responsible, scalable, and impactful AI solutions. Building on the strong foundation of its first edition, UNNATI AI 2.0 marks the next phase of the programme by expanding beyond startup acceleration to cultivate a robust AI innovation ecosystem. Through a unique blend of AI skilling, startup enablement, mentorship, and ecosystem partnerships, the programme empowers talent, incubation leaders, and startups to translate ideas into real-world solutions, while creating a sustainable pipeline of AI innovators capable of driving India's next wave of technology-led growth.

The programme was announced during a special interaction on DD National featuring Mr. Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director and President, Microsoft India Development Centre, and Mr. Ankit Saxena, Vice President, FITT IIT Delhi. The discussion highlighted the evolution of UNNATI AI from its successful first edition and emphasized the growing role of AI innovation beyond India's major technology hubs, creating new opportunities for startups, developers, students, incubators, and innovators across the country. "India has the talent, ambition, digital infrastructure and ecosystem of venture capital and the local market, to lead in the AI era. The opportunity now is to help more innovators, entrepreneurs and developers turn ideas into real-world solutions that create impact at population scale. Through UNNATI AI 2.0, we are partnering with FITT, IIT Delhi to strengthen India's AI talent and innovation pipeline, expand opportunities, and help next generation of startups build solutions that contribute to the country's growth and progress." said Mr Rajiv Kumar, Managing Director & President, Microsoft India Development Centre.

As per Dr Nikhil Aggarwal, Managing Director, FITT IIT Delhi, "At FITT, IIT Delhi, we believe that the next phase of India's innovation journey will be defined not merely by the creation of startups, but by the strength of the ecosystems that nurture them. Our approach goes beyond conventional acceleration models. We aim to create a robust pipeline of AI-ready talent, empower incubation leaders, and enable startups to translate innovation into measurable societal impact. By integrating capacity building, startup enablement, and real-world pilot deployments, the programme seeks to establish a sustainable foundation for innovation-led growth in India." The launch of UNNATI AI 2.0 (Unnati se Pragati) on DD National marks an important milestone in taking India's AI innovation story to households across the country. Following the launch, an extensive nationwide outreach campaign will be rolled out across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities through institutional partnerships, AI workshops and startup engagement programmes.

Join the Movement Startups, developers, students, incubators, academic institutions, ecosystem partners, and industry stakeholders are invited to become part of UNNATI AI 2.0. The programme offers opportunities for AI capacity building, startup acceleration, pilot deployments, incubation managers training, and access to a nationwide innovation ecosystem. For more information and programme updates, visit: https://fitt-iitd.com/UnnatiAI2.0/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)