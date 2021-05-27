Midland Credit Management India delivers to community and colleagues during Covid-19 crisis

Gurugram (Haryana), May 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Just as India recovered from the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the second wave began to take shape in March 2021.

With the number of cases increasing substantially since then, India's hospitals and medical resources have been stretched to their limits - with many patients struggling to get access to effective treatment protocols, critical medicines, hospital beds and even oxygen support.

Midland Credit Management (MCM) - an Encore Capital Group company - with a 2,300-person service delivery line in India, decided to tackle the challenge at multiple levels to address the needs of its employees, their families, and the nearby community.

For immediate COVID-19 support, MCM opened its office to host a drive-in Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) testing facility for employees and other members of the local community.

The company also launched a COVID-19 Employee Assistance Center - providing employees and their dependents with critical medicines, oxygen support and information to find resources such as available intensive care hospital beds. MCM also provided its colleagues access to online video consultations with doctors and awareness webinars hosted by various COVID-19 experts. Additionally, the company is accepting employee volunteers to create a group of plasma donors.

Since the onset of the pandemic, MCM increased its wellness offerings including coaching its employees on empathetic conversations and organizing wellness and mindfulness workshops for employees and their families. Furthermore, the company onboarded an organizational psychologist to provide one-on-one counselling in addition to its 24*7 employee counselling helpline.

Outside of India, employees worldwide are closely following the situation affecting their India colleagues and are uniting to offer remote support in a variety of ways, building on Encore's core values of "We Care; We Find a Better Way; and We are Inclusive and Collaborative."

Among its many impacts on individuals and their families, the COVID-19 outbreak has left many financially vulnerable. To ensure that MCM employees do not suffer from loss of pay while they take care of themselves and their loved ones, MCM introduced a leave donation initiative to create a shared pool from which affected employees could extend their time on leave. Furthermore, MCM enhanced its insurance offerings to cover other medical expenses associated with home COVID-19 treatment.

Last year, to support community health, MCM donated INR 50 lakhs to the Haryana Corona Relief Fund with a view to aid the state's efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic. The company also provided hand sanitizers and face masks for the local law enforcement personnel, and sanitation supplies for underprivileged children.

"The physical and mental wellbeing of our employees, and their families, are critically important to us. I am happy to share that with our COVID-19 Employee Assistance Center and other support offerings, we have been able to support 160 employee families to date. We also introduced a monetary incentive which our employees can avail after completing the manufacturer prescribed COVID-19 vaccine dose," said, Jaison Thomas, Managing Director of Midland Credit Management in India. "The vaccine seems to be our best bet even as we adapt to newer ways of working and living. We will continue to do our part by engaging with our immediate community for more relief efforts. My thoughts continue to be with anyone battling this pandemic, and we extend our sincere gratitude to our front-line workers and the entire healthcare industry."

