Migrant workers at Nahar's Amrit Shakti construction site hoisted the Tricolor to mark the 75th year of India's Independence

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Migrant workers at Nahar Groups construction site celebrated India's Independence Day by hoisting the Tricolor to mark the 75th year of freedom.

This year, Nahar Group decided to bestow the honour of hoisting the National Flag to its construction site workers, factoring in requisite precautions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The flag hoisting ceremony at Nahar's construction site at Chandivali was conducted by only five migrant labourers while others attended the function amidst all precautions as per state guidelines of social distancing. Present on this occasion, Sukhraj Nahar, Chairman & Managing Director of Nahar Group and (https://twitter.com/ManjuYagnik) Manju Yagnik, Vice-Chairperson, (https://nahargroup.co.in/intro) Nahar Group encouraged the migrant workers to mark 75th anniversary as their day.

Talking about the celebration, (https://www.linkedin.com/in/manjuyagnik) Manju Yagnik, Vice-Chairperson, Nahar Group said, "Migrant workers are the warriors of this pandemic period, who are risking their lives to construct homes for others being away from their own homes. We decided that migrant workers should be recognised in a big way and gave the privilege of unfurling the national flag to them."

Speaking about the honour of hoisting the Tricolour at the site Vijay Rammurat Kushwaha one of the migrant workers from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh said, "It's a moment of pride and honour for us that we were allowed to hoist our National Flag to celebrate the 75th Independence Day with all other site workers, which is a lifetime opportunity for us."

He further added, "Working with Nahar Group has always been like working with Nahar's extended family as they treat us like a part of their family and not just workers. Secondly, management has been so thoughtful of us during pandemic that they arranged for stay, food at the site itself and vaccinated all the migrant workers, ensuring our safety and well-being."

Another site worker Ismael Kullu from Bano, Jharkhand said, "We have seen the flag being hoisted in television and films, but we never had the honour of even going near the pole when the Tricolor flies on it majestically, and this is indeed a great honour. The idea of celebrating Independence Day with site workers was to send a message of equality and brotherhood to the country. The workers saluted the flag, exchanged greetings, accepted the sweets after the function was over."

