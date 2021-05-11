Migrate World expands in India; opens offices in New Delhi and Mumbai

You would like to read
- Indian AI Pioneer develops COVID Health Passport
- Birla Cellulose wins Innovative & Sustainable Supply Chain Award by UN Global Compact Network India
- Leading Indian consumer benefits marketplace, Thriwe supports Dubai Sports Council CEO Masters 2021
- UAE's University of Wollongong in Dubai to give Indian students looking for International degrees 'The Edge' in the global pursuit for future-ready skills
- Celebrity DJ Shadow Dubai Rocks Varanasi at Prohibition Week Christmas Bash
New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Migrate World, headquartered in Dubai with offices across the world, has announced its expansion into the Indian Market by opening offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. It shall be offering a wide range of services, from Citizenship and Residency by Investment to company formation.
Migrate World India will be facilitating the process for executives and high profiled individuals and families of gaining residency or second citizenship and passport in different countries in as little as 3 to 6 months through government set investment programmes. All this is achieved while adhering to universal sustainability principles as participants of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).
Currently, the Indian passport ranks 84th in the Global Passport Index and allows visa-free or visa on arrival access to only 58 countries. Holding a stronger passport can allow the freedom of travel all over the world and is an enticing reason for gaining foreign citizenship.
"Ever since the pandemic hit, we've noticed a 40 per cent increase in our enquiries from Indian citizens. People have been reaching out to look at different options," said Shalini Lambah, Country Head, Migrate World India.
In addition to firm favourites like the US, UK and Canada, HNIs from India are also exploring other locations such as Portugal, Greece, Malta, Cyprus and other European countries. Caribbean countries such as St. Kitts, St. Lucia and Grenada are also desirable Citizenship By Investment locations for Indians, allowing access to more than 140 plus visa-free countries on arrival.
"With over 17 years of experience, we take care of all end to end requirements for our clients to enable a completely smooth emigration process - one that needs the least attention from our clientele. We also work with the local authorized property brokers to ensure your investment adds value to your portfolio. Operating within the laws of various countries, we offer complete assistance in all legal services. After an in-depth evaluation of the region, we identify exciting possibilities for our clients and provide unique tailored services. Our extra efforts translate into fewer delays in concluding the process," said Shivaz Rai, MD, Migrate World India, on offering a seamless experience to the hundreds of wealthy individuals and their advisors who rely on Migrate World India's expertise to give flight to their dreams of becoming true citizens of the world with visa-free access across countries.
Migrate World India specializes in facilitating the process for executives and high profiled individuals and families of gaining residency or a second citizenship and passport in different countries in as little as 3 to 6 months through a government set investment. All this is achieved while adhering to universal sustainability principles as participants of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC).
Headquartered in Dubai, with affiliate offices and on ground staff across the globe, Migrate World India offers a wide range of services, from citizenship and residency by investment, to universal real estate, company formation and numerous multi-family office services. With over 17 years of experience in individualizing every client case, they help clients become citizens of the world legally, proficiently and professionally.
For more information, please visit (https://www.migrateworld.com)
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor