Migsun achieves CC 450 days before RERA Timeline for Migsun Wynne, Phase II CC expected by Diwali

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Migsun Group, one of the leading real estate developers in Delhi/NCR, announced that it had received the Completion Certificate for 672 units in Phase I of Migsun Wynne before the RERA stipulated time. The project, which is adjacent to the Greater Noida Expressway and has 1764 units, is located in Eta II, Greater Noida. The Group informed that the total investment in the project was Rs. 750 crore accrued and non-accrued.

Migsun Wynne has 2/3/4 BHK apartments and is listed under the scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, which makes these residences all the more affordable. The project is beautifully crafted and skilfully designed to match buyers' lifestyle needs and comes with ample natural light & ventilation. The project offers world-class facilities with an ultra-modern clubhouse to support an active lifestyle.

"We're working hard to finish it within the time frame we've set. We've been able to establish buyers' trust by sticking to delivery deadlines. We've noticed the difficulties buyers face as a result of project delays, and to solve this, we are taking on delayed projects worth Rs. 5,000 crore this calendar year to uplift the market and help buyers regain trust in the sector," says Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Group.

The Group is expecting CC for Phase II by Diwali this year and for Phase III by next year. A theme-based project reflecting the classical beauty of American Architecture, the project is spread over 8.5 acres with ample open space and greenery within the project. The project has its own high street retail complex so that the residents do not need to step out of the project for their daily needs.

