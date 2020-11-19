Migsun Group records path-breaking sales of 200 crores in festive season

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Migsun Group, a leading real estate firm in Delhi-NCR, has announced that it clocked sales of Rs 200 crore between October 1, 2020, and November 12, 2020.

The Group has been doing well even during the lockdown when it achieved the remarkable feat of selling 500 units worth Rs 252 crore during the lockdown period between March 25 and June 3, 2020.

The response has been good especially after the announcement of unique festival offer 'Possession Proof Homes' where they are giving assured 1 percent penalty per month in case of delayed possession. Under this offer, the buyers need to pay 10 percent now and rest 90 percent on the offer of possession.

The offer is for Migsun Roof (Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad) where possession will be soon and Migsun Vilaasa (Greater Noida) where possession is scheduled for December 2023.

"It was a good response so far after being hit by the pandemic. After the Unlock, the festival season gave buyers a time to go out in the market and hunt for the property; this hunting converted into sales. I would say that there is almost a 15 percent increase in sales so far and the coming months will be better. Festival alone was not the reason as people's trust in real estate has improved after the slew of measures taken by the government, decrease in EMIs, and understanding of real estate as a must-have asset," said Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Group.

Multiple measures taken by the government has made the buyers feel at ease, said Miglani, adding, "Every festive season is good as many people wait for offers to come by. People come out in large numbers to hunt for a property, and this festival season proved beneficial for the sector."

The group is targeting to hand over 2,500 units of 2BHK apartments, 1,200 units of 3BHK apartments and around 300 units of commercial properties in the next one year. 'Migsun Ultimo', 'Migsun Roof', 'Migsun Wynn', 'Migsun Chambers', 'Migsun One Central' and 'Migsun Transhindon' are the six projects, all in Delhi-NCR, that have been earmarked for full completion and deliveries over the next 12 months starting September 1, 2020.

"We are pulling together all efforts and resources to offer possession for as many as 4,000 units of apartments and commercial properties in six projects over the next one year. This will translate into nine units every 24 hours," added Miglani.

The company is currently executing 16 projects, both residential and commercial, in various parts of Delhi NCR.

Migsun Group was set up in 1992 by legendary industrialist Sunil Miglani. In its three decades of existence, the Group has delivered more than 40 projects in various parts of Delhi NCR, collecting various national and international awards. The Group has been a pioneer in design and concepts in the real estate industry. The Group has launched a hospital project also in Ghaziabad.

