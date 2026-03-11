Dr. Mukesh Sharda is widely recognized for his expertise in treating arthritis patients through specialized Ayurvedic care

PNN Punjab [India], March 11: Guinness World Records has honoured Dr. Mukesh Sharda, founder of Dr. Sharda Ayurveda, on a momentous and proud occasion for India and the Ayurvedic community. The achievement symbolises years of commitment and her outstanding contributions to the healthcare industry, for which the entire country is proud. On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Largest Ayurveda lesson in India has been conducted by Dr. Sharda Ayurveda under the leadership of Dr. Mukesh Sharda and the panel of Ayurveda experts. As per reports, a total of 1224 individuals attended this historic event, where the majority of the audience was women. The purpose of such a widespread gathering was to raise awareness among women relating to their health and overall wellness, for which the 8th of March, 2026, seemed to be the perfect match.

The event, acknowledged by Guinness World Records, has gathered appreciation from corners of the world and has also brought a sense of pride to India and beyond. This international honour highlights Dr. Mukesh Sharda's continuous efforts to raise awareness of natural healing and bring traditional Ayurvedic treatments to the International levels. On one side, she has transformed the lives of innumerable patients dealing with arthritis, joint problems, skin conditions, and other diverse health problems. On the other hand, she has also strengthened India's rich heritage of Ayurvedic medicine globally. Speaking about the recognition, Dr. Mukesh Sharda expressed gratitude and stated that this honour is a reflection of the trust patients have in Dr. Sharda Ayurveda.

While concluding her speech, she also promised her commitment to continuing the journey of healing through natural and holistic treatments and helping patients worldwide who are in the hope of recovery through Ayurvedic knowledge. Truly, Dr. Mukesh Sharda's victory and worldwide achievement have set a benchmark in the field of Ayurvedic healing for which her appreciation is rightly deserved. About Dr. Sharda Ayurveda Dr. Sharda Ayurveda, started by Dr. Mukesh Sharda in the year 2013, is one of the leading Ayurveda clinic chains in today's time. For all health concerns, patients can consult here, but the main specialization lies in the treatment of arthritis, joint-related disorders, and autoimmune conditions.

