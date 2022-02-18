MilitaryToCorp is ready with its 2nd Edition of Hire Women Warriors on this Women's day

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI/TPT): In its first-of-its-kind initiative, MilitaryToCorp-M2C is set to conduct a Women Veteran Hiring Drive named Hire Women Warriors-HWW for the women veterans and corporate companies on the occasion of International Women's Day this year.

Last year was the first edition of this job fair where 30% of the participating women leaders rolled out with offer letters on the drive day itself. Following its successful first season, MilitaryToCorp is bringing its second edition to expand the scope of this unique job fair.

The drive will be conducted on a virtual platform while maintaining the look and feel of a physical job fair and is an extremely user-friendly job drive.

Ahead of the drive, M2C is organizing various webinars on the business advantages as well as best practices around hiring women veterans to create awareness in the existing corporate ecosystem.

Diversity, equality, and innovation in the workplace are essential to ensure innovation and productivity in the modern corporate sector. By creating a diverse and inclusive work environment in the organizations, the businesses are seeking to make their employees feel both comfortable and confident being themselves. It allows the companies to keep their employees happy and more productive.

Also, an employer who embraces diversity will also be able to attract talents from a wider pool as new-age employees are looking forward to working in a progressive place.

A 2020 Glassdoor study reports that 76% of employees and job seekers share the opinion that a diverse workforce is important when evaluating a company or job vacancy. While the global corporate sector is focusing on encouraging women hiring in the companies, India lags much behind when it comes to the representation of women in the workforce. To counter this situation, MilitaryToCorp-M2C is helping women and male veterans to transition from military to corporate.

Rimple Khandka, an ex-military leader and a career transition coach at MilitaryToCorp-M2C, says, "Women's leadership and business acumen have already gained worldwide recognition. In this situation, not accepting gender diversity can be a bad strategic move for any Indian business as they will miss out on a lot of exceptional talents. MilitaryToCorpbrings both military diversity and gender diversity together, benefitting the Indian corporate ecosystem."

On the other hand, Rahul Sharma, Business Head of MilitaryToCorp is quite confident about the potential of the women military veterans in the corporate world. "Hardened by the rigorous military life, women veterans are well-equipped to decode the struggle in the modern corporate sector. Our Hire Women Warriors-HWW will be the connecting dots between the competent women veterans and corporate jobs. It will help the companies and veterans alike as it will let them grow together in a symbiotic manner," he shares.

MilitaryToCorp is placing women veterans across various roles including Project management, Cyber Security, Logistics Operations, Operations & Maintenance, Human resource roles with leading investment banks, Consulting, IT/ITES, FMCG, Manufacturing, Logistics/SCM companies to name a few. Following this Hire Women Warriors-HWW multiple company job fair, the organization also plans to arrange for single company drives for companies that will have more hiring demand for women veterans.

