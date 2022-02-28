Millennial Star Mithila Palkar emerges as a Clear Advertiser's Favourite as she signs two new brand endorsements in just one month

You would like to read
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a clear demonstration of her immense popularity with advertisers and audiences, the young and talented actor Mithila Palkar has signed two strong endorsement deals in a span of just one month with pizza brand, EatFit and cosmetics brand, Plum.
This commendable feat comes on the back of the beautiful actor's great success in her film with Kajol, Tribhanga and the much-loved fourth season of hot series Little Things.
Says Alok Damani, Business Head at Exceed Entertainment, "We're seeing a clear shift with advertisers preferring stars who demonstrate a strong and genuine connect with their fans and followers. With trends shifting towards D2C brands and digital marketing, celebrities that have a big appeal in these areas are in big demand. These endorsements are a clear testimony that Mithila's equity is soaring among millennial audiences based on her unmatched and genuine appeal in this segment."
Speaking on her massive connect with Gen Z, Gokul Kandhi, Business Head, EatFit, said, "Mithila is the perfect ambassador to resonate with our target groups. She portrays authenticity and is truly Indian at heart, much like the EatFit brand."
This view was further endorsed by Shankar Prasad, CEO and founder at Plum, "Plum is a youthful brand that resonates with the confident woman of today. So, on boarding a millennial youth icon like Mithila Palkar seemed to be a natural fit. She reflects Plum's values of being honest and real."
Mithila currently enjoys being the face of 4 dynamic brands like Plum Goodness, Eat.fit, Mia by Tanishq and Carmesi. Having successfully made her mark on the Hindi and Marathi mediums, Mithila is widening her pan India appeal with setting foot in India's growing South entertainment market. Her upcoming Telugu debut release opposite Vishwak Sen is touted as one of the most anticipated film of Mithila Palkar. We watch the journey of this star with great interest!
