PRNewswire New Delhi [India], August 6: Milton and Feeding India, by Eternal Foundation, have collaborated to offer safe and durable steel Milton bestie tiffin boxes with an inner plate into the hands of school children. Through this collaboration, Feeding India distributed 25,000 Milton steel tiffin boxes to children across 56 schools, spanning 18 cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Lucknow, Chennai, Guwahati, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bangalore and Hyderabad. The idea took root after the Feeding India team repeatedly noticed children showing up at partner schools with cracked, stained and unhygienic plastic tiffin boxes; a small detail with an outsized impact on a child's health, dignity and daily experience at school. What started as an observation turned into a mission: last month, as Eternal marked its 18th anniversary, the company chose to channel the milestone into something tangible for children.

Steel has long been at the heart of Milton's product philosophy durable, hygienic, and built to outlast the daily wear that plastic tiffins can't withstand. When this collaboration took shape, it gave Milton a chance to bring that same promise to children who needed it most. Speaking on the initiative, Feeding India said that for most of us, a tiffin box seems like a small thing in the grand scheme of life, but for many children, it can become a daily source of discomfort. When their teams flagged this pattern from the ground, they knew it needed more than a quick fix. Collaborating with Milton has allowed them to give children across 18 cities something they can rely on every single day, a safe, and hygienic tiffin box. This is exactly the kind of on-ground impact Feeding India hopes to keep building on, with collaborators who care about the details that matter most to a child's everyday life.

Adding to this, Raaj Thakkarr, Sr Vice President, Milton, said, "Milton is committed to strengthening primary education by supporting government school infrastructure and improving learning outcomes through fellowship model in rural areas, mid-day meal programmes, and education kits for underprivileged children. Complementing these efforts, our partnership with Feeding India reflects our commitment to sustainability through responsible management and community well-being." About Milton: Milton is committed to strengthening primary education by supporting government school infrastructure and improving learning outcomes through fellowship model in rural areas, mid-day meal programmes, and education kits for underprivileged children. Complementing these efforts, our collaboration with Feeding India reflects our commitment to sustainability through responsible management and community well-being.

About Feeding India: Feeding India, by Eternal Foundation, is a not-for-profit organisation, designing interventions to reduce hunger and malnutrition in India. Media Contact: media@zomato.com csr@hamiltonindia.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)