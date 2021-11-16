Mindteck reports financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021

You would like to read
- World Music Day: NEWJ launches new campaign "Rhythm and Raga"; Celebrates Indian music's regional flavors
- Snitch collaborates with Salman Yusuf Khan to expand its customer base in men's fashion market
- Ace Cricketer Yusuf Pathan inaugurates the Cricket Academy of Pathans in Jodhpur as part of its PAN India Expansion
- Dr Yusuf Merchant honoured with Indian Excellence Award for Best Anti-Drug Campaigner of India
- Benefit from High FD interest rates of up to 6.75 per cent with Bajaj Finance Online FD
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Mindteck (India) Limited, the global engineering and technology solutions company with niche knowledge and expertise in the storage, medical device, semiconductor and analytical instrument industries, reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021.
The company's consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 75.97 crores as against Rs 73.42 crores for the previous quarter ended June 30, 2021, and Rs 72.81 crores for the corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 4.41 crores as against a profit of Rs 21.46 crores (that included an exceptional item of Rs 18.18 crores) for the previous quarter ended June 30, 2021, and Rs 2.32 crores for the corresponding quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Furthermore, YTD revenue for the six months ended September 30, 2021 stood at Rs 149.39 crores as against Rs 141.43 crores for the six months ended September 30, 2020. YTD profit for the six months ended September 30, 2021 stood at Rs 25.87 crores (that includes an exceptional item of Rs 18.18 crores) as against Rs 3.99 crores for the six months ended September 30, 2020.
Consolidated cash and bank balance stood at Rs 91.84 crores as at September 30, 2021 as compared to Rs 77.80 crores as at March 31, 2021 (Rs 62.91 crores as at September 30, 2020).
Yusuf Lanewala, Non-Executive Chairman, commented, "We are very pleased to witness significant improvement in our overall performance compared to a year ago. The continued market confidence and momentum certainly puts us on better footing in our pursuit of a future of predictable, profitable, and sustainable growth."
Anand Balakrishnan, Mindteck's CEO and Managing Director, commented, "I am pleased to report that we won 18 new logos during the quarter. Two important additions include MedTech companies in Europe and the US. An engagement for an innovator in computer-assisted and image-guided surgery encompasses the design and development of two applications. Another engagement with a leader in cardiac rhythm management solutions includes simulator software development for a leadless pacemaker and programming head, as well as patient simulation. Furthermore, we won a Kubernetes-related development and testing project with a longstanding data storage client."
He added, "As a reflection of our continuing commitment to provide service and delivery excellence, we also took steps to strengthen our practice, delivery and sales teams - for now, and in the post-pandemic period to come."
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor