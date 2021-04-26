Mindtree and Duck Creek collaborate with UPC Insurance to drive its digital transformation initiative forward

Warren [New Jersey]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): (https://www.mindtree.com) a leading digital transformation and technology services company, has partnered with (https://www.duckcreek.com) to improve customer experience for UPC Insurance customers through the implementation of SaaS-based core systems.

This includes policy, billing, claims, data insights, and insurance technology solutions as well as the consolidation of multiple applications on a single integrated platform, made possible with Duck Creek OnDemand, the provider's SaaS solution for the property and casualty (P & C) insurance industry.

(https://www.upcinsurance.com) UPC Insurance is a premier specialty underwriter of catastrophe exposed property insurance in the coastal U.S. for personal and commercial properties. With heightening customer expectations around fast and convenient processing of claims, UPC Insurance has successfully modernized its IT systems so that they can improve operational efficiencies and process claims in a matter of minutes instead of hours.

"Our partnership with Mindtree and Duck Creek has led to the launch of our latest company, Skyway Technologies. Skyway.com will offer Direct-to-Consumer personal lines homeowners' products, allowing for a true multi-channel experience for UPC customers" said Chris Griffith, President of Skyway Technologies and CIO of UPC Insurance. "By accelerating our digital transformation efforts, with help from experienced partners like Mindtree and Duck Creek, we are able to adapt more quickly and bring innovation to our customers along the coast."

Digitally-enabled, UPC Insurance provides customers with faster intake of first notice of loss (FNOL), touchless claims handling, enhanced payment capabilities including digital payments, and improved customer service on its self-service channels. Additionally, new product launches and product updates can now happen in weeks vs. months. Leveraging analytics across the organization, UPC Insurance can take an insights-driven approach to optimizing customer experiences, gaining competitive advantage.

"We applaud UPC Insurance for taking bold new initiatives to become the premier carrier of catastrophe insurance in the U.S. and modernizing its core systems to achieve its digital transformation objectives," said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President, Global Markets, Mindtree. "Together with Duck Creek, we are able to ensure on-time, on-budget delivery of solutions - allowing UPC Insurance to deploy new products at the speed of business, and to provide its customers with an improved digital experience."

"This digital transformation represents a significant step forward for UPC, and is yet another signal that evergreen SaaS technologies are the new standard in P & C insurance," said Matt Foster, COO of Duck Creek Technologies. "Duck Creek OnDemand will let UPC focus on offering the new products and customer experiences its policyholders expect - while our team provides all the services, support, and computing resources it needs to forge ahead in an increasingly competitive marketplace. Together with Mindtree, we are proud to congratulate UPC on this important milestone in its continued growth and success."

