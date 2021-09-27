Mindtree recognized by Great Place to Work® as one of India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2021

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 27 (ANI/PRNewswire):(https://www.mindtree.com) Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, has been recognized by Great Place to Work® Institute as one among India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2021 (Top 50 - Large Companies).
Of the 712 organizations evaluated for consideration in this list, 512 organizations met the eligibility criteria of:
Women employees constituting at least 10 percent of their workforce
Women employees sharing at least 70 percent positive feedback on the Trust Index(c) -- Great Place to Work® Institute's globally accepted framework used to measure employee experience
Further, Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations were then studied based on gender parity in experience and representation across levels to arrive at India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2021.
"Diversity and inclusivity are key to our ability to unlock creativity, drive innovation, and redefine possibilities," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree. "This prestigious recognition validates our tireless efforts in building a truly inclusive environment where every individual feels valued, respected, and empowered, regardless of gender and other differences. For us, recognitions such as this are a matter of pride as well as responsibility. Well over a third of our global workforce consists of women professionals. We are committed to taking that number up to 40 percent by the year 2030."
"One thing the Best Workplaces™ for Women have taught us is that irrespective of the challenges posed by the pandemic or even the industry they operate in - they are intentional about building a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment," said Sandhya Ramesh, Head of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Practice at Great Place to Work® India. "Voices of their women employees, the quality of inclusive practices and actions taken towards equitable distribution of power within the organization is a testimony to that."
The report and the complete list of India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2021 can be viewed here (https://www.greatplacetowork.in/women).
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
