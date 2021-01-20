MINI India delivers 512 cars in 2020 with a remarkable growth of 34 percent in Q4

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MINI India has delivered a strong performance of 512 cars in calendar year 2020 (January - December). Withstanding the current market challenges and lockdown situation, MINI India regained momentum swiftly in second half of the year. In Q4 2020 (October - December), MINI India posted the highest-ever quarter with a remarkable growth of 34 percent as compared to the same period in 2019 and also closed the year with highest-ever monthly sales in December.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "MINI was born out of a crisis. It's a bold and daring brand that is authentic, inventive and optimistic by nature. It brings people and communities together even in the most extraordinary times. And in an unprecedented year, it has proven this once again. MINI India increased its overall segment share and grew by 34 percent in the last quarter, which is commendable in the current scenario. True to its genes, MINI managed to innovate and adapt swiftly by offering a complete online journey to its customers with the introduction of the MINI Online Shop. From here on, MINI will continue to gather momentum and serve its customers with products and experiences that are progressive and unique."

The locally produced MINI Countryman commanded a share of over 40 percent in sales. The iconic MINI Hatch contributed 33 percent while the very popular MINI Convertible contributed over 23 percent.

MINI India introduced four successful new Limited Edition Models in 2020 - the MINI Clubman Indian Summer Red Edition, the MINI 60 Years Edition, the MINI Convertible Sidewalk Edition and the MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired. Three of these Limited Edition Models were exclusively launched online and were sold out within a few days.

In 2020, MINI India moved to a comprehensive digital-first approach starting with the introduction of the MINI Online Shop. It invited customers to start their journey from online to on-road by simply visiting shop.mini.in, their destination for everything MINI. At MINI Online Shop, customers can explore the entire range, configure a model of their choice, locate the nearest dealer, request for a test drive or quotation, calculate the equated monthly instalments (EMI) as well as book their favourite MINI at the click of a button.

MINI's digital and social media presence has grown exponentially in India in the last year due to the love, affection and enthusiastic participation of the MINI tribe and MINI fans across the country.

MINI has successfully established itself as a premium small car brand in India. Presently, the MINI model range includes the MINI 3-door Hatch, MINI John Cooper Works Hatch, MINI Convertible and the locally produced MINI Countryman.

MINI has established nine authorized dealerships in India - Bird Automotive (Delhi NCR), Bavaria Motors (Pune), EVM Autokraft (Kochi), Gallops Autohaus (Ahmedabad), Infinity Cars (Mumbai), Krishna Automobiles (Chandigarh), KUN Exclusive (Chennai), KUN Exclusive (Hyderabad) and Navnit Motors (Bangalore).

Internet: https://www.mini.in/en_IN/home.html

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MINI.India/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MINIOfficial_IN

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MINIindia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/MINIindia_official/

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)