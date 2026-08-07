PNN New Delhi [India], August 7: The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (Minister Song Mi-ryung) and the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT, President Hong Moon-pyo) hosted the "2026 K-Food Fair in New Delhi, India" from Thursday, July 30 to Sunday, August 2 in New Delhi, India, to support Korean food companies expanding into the Indian and South Asian markets. As the world's most populous country (approx. 1.47 billion people) and the 4th largest economy by GDP, India records a high annual economic growth rate of around 7%. Powered by an expanding middle class driven by rising disposable income and a thick layer of young demographics, India is emerging as a promising new export market for K-Food. To expand exports in the South Asian region and promote Korean agricultural and food products to local consumers, aT organized this event.

First, a two-day B2B Export Consultation was held from Thursday, July 30 to Friday, July 31 at the Pullman Hotel, New Delhi Aerocity. Around 50 buyer companies from the South Asian region including India, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, participated in 1-on-1 business meetings. Items such as Frozen Gimbap, Ginseng Wine, and Kombucha generated strong interest, leading to the signing of MOUs. Additionally, as India is an emerging market, the "On-site Consulting Booth"--designed to help exporting companies overcome export hurdles caused by high non-tariff barriers such as customs clearance and certification, received enthusiastic responses from participating exporters. Prior to the main event, an online webinar and preliminary virtual consultations for domestic export companies were praised for boosting the efficiency of the on-site meetings. On Monday, July 20 one week before the event, a webinar covering Indian food import/customs clearance systems, regulatory issues, and local consumer trends was held. This was immediately followed by preliminary online business meetings with around 10 buyers, setting the groundwork for more efficient on-site discussions.

From Saturday, August 1 to Sunday, August 2, a two-day B2C Consumer Experience Event was held at Ambience Mall, the largest retail complex in New Delhi. The most popular spot at the venue was the "K-Noodle Station," featuring "Hangang River Ramen Cookers." Two automated cookers that brought the exact ramen-eating culture of Seoul's Hangang Park drew long queues and an overwhelming response from visitors. Furthermore, food booths such as the "Market Zone" (sales booths) and the "Open Kitchen" attracted great attention with popular Korean street foods (K-bunsik) like tteokbokki and gimbap. Various experiential booths were also operated in collaboration with the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), including a "Personal Color Test" and a "K-Lifestyle Zone." Complemented by live traditional performances and K-Pop cover dances, the venue formed a converged lifestyle space blending K-Food, K-FoodTech, and K-Tourism. The event continuously drew local consumers and went viral on social media. In particular, famous YouTuber Go Toe-kyung wrapped up the event with a K-Pop Random Play Dance, drawing passionate enthusiasm from young Indian fans.

Jeon Ki-chan, Executive Vice President for Food Exporting at aT, stated, "With its massive population, young consumer demographic, and rapid economic growth, India is highlighting itself as a new market and a land of opportunity for K-Food." He added, "Taking this K-Food Fair as a stepping stone, we will actively support domestic export companies in entering India and the South Asian region, while expanding our touch points with local consumers to broaden K-Food's market territory." (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)