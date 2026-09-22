BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: Mirae Asset Sharekhan has announced a landmark strategic partnership with ASK Private Wealth, marking the joining of forces between two institutions dedicated to delivering exceptional client value through specialized expertise and best-in-class execution. ASK Private Wealth is the first to be onboarded under the newly launched 'Premier Wealth Partner' category by Mirae Asset Sharekhan. Through this initiative, the company aims to partner with India's leading wealth managers and financial institutions, while continuing to focus on delivering differentiated wealth advice and relationship management. As the financial services industry undergoes a fundamental shift, clients increasingly expect an integrated experience-combining trusted advice, seamless execution, digital convenience, operational excellence, and comprehensive support across their wealth creation journey. This partnership bridges ASK's proven excellence in advising affluent and HNIs complemented with Mirae Asset Sharekhan's robust broking platform, advanced technology, research, and operational discipline.

ASK Private Wealth has built a strong reputation as one of India's leading wealth management institutions, serving affluent and HNI clients through deep advisory expertise, long-term conviction and trusted relationships. Mirae Asset Sharekhan, meanwhile, has developed one of the country's leading broking and investment platforms, backed by robust technology, research capabilities, execution excellence and operational discipline. A Synergy of Core Strengths The collaboration allows each organization to focus entirely on its core competencies: - ASK Private Wealth continues to focus on delivering differentiated wealth advice, deep market insight, long-term conviction, and high-touch relationship management, without the need to build independent execution infrastructure. - Mirae Asset Sharekhan provides a world-class broking and execution platform, empowering ASK's clients with robust technology, research, risk management and operational excellence.

Strategic Significance and Growth Engine From a business standpoint, the partnership reinforces a three-pillared strategic vision: 1. Platform-Led Growth: Positioning Mirae Asset Sharekhan as the preferred execution and broking platform for India's leading wealth managers and financial institutions. 2. Operational Synergy: Allowing both institutions to play to their core strengths, resulting in a more powerful, convenient, and seamless client experience. 3. Scalable Growth Engine: Creating a repeatable framework designed to deepen client engagement, increase wallet share, improve productivity, and drive sustainable long-term growth. Moon Kyung Kang, CEO, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said: "We are delighted to welcome ASK Private Wealth as an Authorised Business Partner and as part of our newly launched Premier Wealth Partner category. This partnership brings together ASK Private Wealth's advisory expertise and Mirae Asset Sharekhan's execution, technology and research capabilities to deliver a superior investment experience for clients. It also reinforces our vision of becoming the preferred execution and broking platform for leading wealth management institutions."

Rajesh Saluja, Co-Founder, CEO & MD, ASK Private Wealth, said: "The partnership serves as a strong endorsement of Mirae Asset Sharekhan's platform capabilities. The platform is seamlessly integrated in our existing digital ecosystem ready to serve our client's need for direct equity and ETF market participation without compromising on trust and institutional security. We remain committed to building a long-term partnership focused on exceptional client experience, operational excellence and sustainable growth." Commenting on the partnership, Hanumanth Rao, Director & Head - Business Partner Group, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said: "ASK Private Wealth is a landmark addition to our partner network. This is the kind of relationship that validates the strength of our platform and our approach to partnering with the best names in the wealth and broking ecosystem. We are proud of the work that went into building this partnership, and excited about what it unlocks for both organisations and, most importantly, for clients."

Both Mirae Asset Sharekhan and ASK Private Wealth are committed to delivering a superior client experience through close collaboration, execution excellence and continuous improvement. The partnership aims to create long-term value for clients and set a benchmark for institutional collaboration in the industry. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)