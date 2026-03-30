BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30: Mirae Asset Sharekhan announced the launch of the Mirae Asset India Research Centre, a unified digital research platform designed to strengthen investor decision-making with clear, credible and process-driven market insights. The Research Centre was launched in Q1 of CY2026. As participation in India's capital markets widen, the real challenge for investors isn't finding information- it's cutting through the clutter. With so much fragmented data across equities, derivatives, mutual funds, commodities and other segments, it can be tough to know what actually matters for investors' portfolio. The Mirae Asset India Research Centre was built to solve this by offering access to in-depth reports across 220+ stocks spanning over 30+ market sectors. They have brought together seasoned expertise and professional insights, translating complex market data into clear, actionable research that stays relevant across every market cycle.

The platform will be a single digital hub that will consolidate Mirae Asset Sharekhan's research capabilities across equities, derivatives, commodities, mutual funds, ETFs, macroeconomics and thematic strategies into a single, authoritative digital hub. Their aim is to help investors move away from speculation and market "noise" towards informed, research-led investment decisions. Speaking at this launch, Moon Kyung Kang, CEO, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, said, "With the launch of the Mirae Asset India Research Centre Portal, we are focused on bringing structure and clarity to investor decision-making. Our aim is to make expert lead, experience backed research accessible in a simple, actionable format, enabling investors to navigate markets with greater confidence and a long-term perspective."

Mirae Asset India Research Centre - A Game Changer - Actionable investment views: Clear Buy / Hold / Sell recommendations supported by valuation frameworks, key risks and scenario analysis. - Mutual fund insights: Top Picks shortlisted using their Q-Square methodology along with fund performance breakdown to support investment decisions. - Single-window access: One stop for research calls, reports and thematic insights. - Quick, visual research: Quick research reads, simplified charts and intuitive green/red indicators for at-a-glance understanding. - Videos: Fast, accurate research delivered through bite-sized video formats. - Free Trial: A 15-day free trial is available for non-customers; whereas Mirae Asset Sharekhan customers can access all research calls and detailed reports without any additional cost.

What sets their Research Centre apart is a process-driven and transparent approach. Research will be curated separately for retail investors, and institutional clients, ensuring relevance while maintaining analytical depth. In the days ahead, the Mirae Asset India Research Centre will continue to evolve into a broader research ecosystem. Visit the Mirae Asset India Research Centre at: https://research.sharekhan.com/?utm_source=press-release (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)